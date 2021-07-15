Wheat Kings sign CHL Import Draft selection Polshakov

Brandon, Man. – The Brandon Wheat Kings have signed 17-year-old forward Zakhar Polshakov to a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement.

Polshakov was selected in the first round, 29th overall, in last month’s CHL Import Draft, and will join fellow 2003 born skaters Brett Hyland, Jaxon Dube, Jake Chiasson Jacob Hoffrogge and Logen Hammett on the roster.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound centreman scored nine times and added 17 assists in 38 games with his club team last season and captained Belarus at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in May.

“Zakhar is excited to come to Canada and become a Wheat King,” said Brandon general manager Doug Gasper. “He plays a solid game in all three zones, and I know he will fit into our current group.”

Polshakov comes from a long hockey bloodline, as his father Alexander played twelve seasons of pro hockey in Belarus, while his grandfather Valeri served as both Head and Assistant Coach with HK Minsk, Yunost Minsk as well as Lithuania’s U18 program.

“After watching him at the U18’s, including an impressive outing against Canada, I’m excited to see how he will progress at this level,” added Gasper.

Brandon’s previous two CHL Import Draft selections, Marcus Kallionkieli (Vegas) and Yaroslav Busygin (Russia) have both signed professional contracts but remain on the Wheat Kings protected list.