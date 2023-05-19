MENU
WHL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES PRESENTED BY NUTRIEN
May 19, 2023

Wheat Kings sign 19th-overall selection Pantelas to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

The Brandon Wheat Kings have signed 2023 19th-overall selection Giorgos Pantelas to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. The Club announced the signing Friday afternoon.

“We’re really excited about Giorgos,” said Chris Moulton, Director of Hockey Operations for the Wheat Kings. “He skates well, he reads the play well, he’s always engaged and he’s multifaceted in so many ways.

“I got to know the family a bit, he comes from a great group of people and I think he’s a great addition to our program.”

Pantelas, a 6-foot-2, 183-pound defenceman from Victoria, B.C., spent the 2022-23 season with RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep, where he piled up 38 points (7G-31A) in 28 games.

“It means a lot to be a part of such a welcoming and supportive community,” Pantelas said. “I’m honoured and excited to be able to play a part in the future of the Brandon Wheat Kings. I look forward to coming to camp and meeting everyone.”

With the signing of Pantelas, 11 players selected in the first round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft have committed to the WHL with the signing of WHL Scholarship and Development Agreements.

