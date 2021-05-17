Wheat Kings, Rebels complete two-player trade

The Brandon Wheat Kings and Red Deer Rebels have completed a two-player trade. The Wheat Kings acquired 19 year-old defenceman Mason Ward from the Rebels in exchange for 19 year-old goaltender Connor Ungar.

Ward, a native of Lloydminster, Alta., collected six points (2-4–6) in 22 games with Red Deer during the 2020-21 WHL season.

The 6-foot-5, 217-pound rearguard has 16 career points (3-13–16) in 83 career WHL regular season games, all with the Rebels.

Breaking News: Wheat Kings complete a 1 for 1 trade to acquire 19 year old, 6 foot 5, Right hand shot Defenceman Mason Ward from @Rebelshockey for 19 year old goaltender Connor Ungar.#BWK🌾👑 pic.twitter.com/MWlzrtYdw7 — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) May 17, 2021

Ungar played eight games with the Wheat Kings during the 2020-21 season, compiling a 5-2-1-0 record with a 2.87 goals-against average and .904 save percentage as Brandon captured the Subway Cup as 2020-21 East Division champions.

The 19 year-old product of Calgary, Alta., has 15 WHL regular season appearances under his belt, posting a career record of 6-4-1-0 with a 2.92 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.

TRADE: Rebels acquire G Connor Ungar, from the @bdnwheatkings, in exchange for D Mason Ward. Details: https://t.co/CjeDpOb7BQ pic.twitter.com/sTZuFIzoEo — Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) May 17, 2021

“This trade allows us to add an experienced defenceman with good size, who is difficult to play against,” Wheat Kings general manager Doug Gasper said. “His experience will be a valuable addition for our young defencemen that will be joining us next year.”

“Connor is a terrific person and this trade will allow him more opportunity to play and further his career,” Gasper added.