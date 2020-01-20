Wheat Kings’ Patera named WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Brandon Wheat Kings goaltender Jiri Patera has been named the WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week for the week ending January 19, 2020.

Earning the award for the second time this season, Patera posted a 2-0-0-0 record in 120 minutes of action, maintaining a 0.50 goals-against average, stopping 51 of 52 shots for a 0.981 save percentage, and earning his fourth shutout of the season. The pair of wins were part of another perfect week for the Wheat Kings, who have now won nine-straight games and are challenging for the top spot in the WHL’s East Division.

Patera’s week began with a 21-save shutout in a 4-0 win against the Prince George Cougars Wednesday. He made nine saves in the first period, seven in the second, and five in the third for his third shutout of the month. He was named the second star of the game as well as the second star of the night in the WHL.

Two nights later, Patera and the Wheat Kings repelled the Calgary Hitmen with a 3-1 victory that featured a 30-save performance. Patera turned aside all 16 shots through the first 40 minutes, then stopped 14 of 15 in the final frame to keep the Wheat Kings in front throughout the contest. He was named the first star of the game.

A 6-foot-2, 205-pound product of Praha, Czech Republic, Patera has been a key part of the Wheat Kings’ success this season, posting a 15-7-0-2 record, 2.38 GAA, 0.927 SV%, and four shutouts. He ranks fourth in the WHL for save percentage and is tied for second in shutouts among WHL goaltenders.

Patera was chosen in the sixth round, 161st overall, by the Vegas Golden Knights at the 2017 NHL Draft. The Wheat Kings selected Patera in the second round, 104th overall, of the 2018 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. In 73 WHL regular season games, Patera has posted a 37-27-3-4 record, 2.98 GAA, 0.913 SV%, and five shutouts.

Undefeated in 2020, the Wheaties will play host to the Victoria Royals on Friday, January 24 (7:30 p.m. CT) at Westoba Place.

WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

January 13 – January 19: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 6 – January 12: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

December 30 – January 5: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 23 – December 29: Max Paddock, Regina Pats

December 9 – December 15: Sebastian Cossa, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2 – December 8: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

November 25 – December 1: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 18 – November 24: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 11 – November 17: David Tendeck, Vancouver Giants

November 4 – November 10: Trent Miner, Vancouver Giants

October 28 – November 3: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

October 21 – October 27: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

October 14 – October 20: Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers

October 7 – October 13: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

September 30 – October 6: Ethan Anders, Red Deer Rebels

September 23 – September 29: Beck Warm, Tri-City Americans

September 20 – September 22: Roddy Ross, Seattle Thunderbirds

