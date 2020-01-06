Wheat Kings’ Patera named WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Brandon Wheat Kings goaltender Jiri Patera has been named the WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week for the week ending January 5, 2020.

The Vegas Golden Knights prospect posted a 3-0-0-0 record in 180 minutes of action while maintaining a 0.33 goals-against average, stopping 94 of 95 shots for a 0.989 save percentage, and earning a pair of shutouts. The four-game winning streak by the Wheat Kings have vaulted them into third place in the East Division with a 19-17-1-2 record, good for 41 points.

Patera’s week began with a 34-save performance in a 4-1 win against the Regina Pats on home ice. Patera made all 21 saves through 40 minutes and allowed a single goal on 14 shots in the third period, helping him claim second-star honours for the game.

Friday against the Prince Albert Raiders, Patera posted a 29-save shutout in a 1-0 win. The Praha, Cze. product made 11 saves in the first, seven in the second, and 11 in the third for the third shutout of his WHL career. He was named the first star of the game and the first star of the night in the WHL for his performance.

Sunday in Regina, he closed out his week with a 31-save shutout against the Pats. Patera stopped nine shots in the first, 12 in the second, and 10 in the third to extend his shutout streak to 138 minutes three seconds. He was named the second star of the game and the second star of the night in the WHL.

Patera has raised his game this season, posting a 11-7-0-2 record in 21 games, maintaining a 2.59 GAA, 0.919 SV%, and three shutouts. The Golden Knights chose Patera in the sixth round, 161st overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Selected by the Wheat Kings in the second round, 104th overall, of the 2018 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Patera has compiled a 33-27-3-4 record, 3.09 GAA, 0.910 SV%, and four shutouts in 69 WHL regular season games.

The Wheat Kings begin a four-game home stand on Tuesday, January 7 (7:00 p.m. CT) when they play host to the Medicine Hat Tigers at Westoba Place.

WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

December 30 – January 5: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 23 – December 29: Max Paddock, Regina Pats

December 9 – December 15: Sebastian Cossa, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2 – December 8: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

November 25 – December 1: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 18 – November 24: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 11 – November 17: David Tendeck, Vancouver Giants

November 4 – November 10: Trent Miner, Vancouver Giants

October 28 – November 3: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

October 21 – October 27: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

October 14 – October 20: Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers

October 7 – October 13: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

September 30 – October 6: Ethan Anders, Red Deer Rebels

September 23 – September 29: Beck Warm, Tri-City Americans

September 20 – September 22: Roddy Ross, Seattle Thunderbirds

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.