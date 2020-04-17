Wheat Kings’ Patera named WHL Eastern Conference Goaltender of the Year

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Jiri Patera, goaltender of the Brandon Wheat Kings, has been named the WHL Eastern Conference Goaltender of the Year and nominee for the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy (WHL Goaltender of the Year).

Throughout his second season with the Wheat Kings, the Vegas Golden Knights prospect was the Club’s top player. In 41 games, Patera maintained a 24-12-2-2 record, 2.55 goals-against average, .921 save percentage, and recorded five shutouts.

Among WHL goaltenders, Patera was tied for second in shutouts, tied for third in SV%, and fourth in wins. Patera led all Eastern Conference goaltenders with 24 victories throughout the season.

A 6-foot-2, 205-pound product of Prague, Czech Republic, Patera allowed one goal or fewer in 12 of his 41 games this season. From December 30, 2019 to January 24, 2020, Patera won eight-straight games as part of a 10-game winning streak for the Wheat Kings.



Through the season, Patera played 2,449 minutes, the 12th-most among WHL goaltenders. He also faced 1,321 shots, ninth-most among WHL goaltenders.

At the 2017 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, the Wheat Kings chose Patera in the second round, 104th overall. In 89 WHL regular season games, the 21-year-old Patera has compiled a 46-32-5-4 record, 2.95 GAA, .913 SV%, and posted six shutouts.

Last week, Patera was named to the WHL’s Eastern Conference First All-Star Team. The Golden Knights chose Patera in the sixth round, 161st overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Del Wilson Memorial Trophy honours a WHL goaltender deemed to be the most outstanding during the WHL Regular Season.

A goaltender himself, Delbert “Del” Wilson played for the Regina Abbotts and Regina Pats in the 1940s. Following the conclusion of his playing career, Wilson found success in the coaching ranks, winning 35 provincial hockey championships in Saskatchewan.

A co-founder of the WHL and long-time General Manager of the Regina Pats, Wilson played a direct role in the League’s formation. Along with Jim Piggott, Wilson helped lead the unification of all three Major Junior leagues across Canada into what is now known as the Canadian Hockey League.

Leading a group of investors, Wilson brought the Pats back into the WHL for the 1970-71 WHL Regular Season and oversaw their WHL Championship and Memorial Cup victories in 1974 as President and General Manager. Wilson maintained ownership of the Pats until 1980.

Serving as a scout in Western Canada for the Montreal Canadiens until 1995, Wilson was presented with three Stanley Cup rings throughout his 47 years of service to the NHL club.

Among Wilson’s many contributions to the WHL, he served as referee-in-chief from 1978 to 1980. In 2005, Wilson was named as one of four inaugural recipients of the WHL Governors Award, presented to individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the WHL.

WHL Eastern and Western Conference Goaltenders of the Year are voted upon annually by WHL General Managers and Head Coaches. The winner of the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy for WHL Goaltender of the Year will be announced on Monday, May 18.

Winners of the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy / WHL Goaltender of the Year Award (since 2000):

2018-19: Ian Scott, Prince Albert Raiders

2017-18: Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips

2016-17: Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips

2015-16: Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips

2014-15: Taran Kozun, Seattle Thunderbirds

2013-14: Jordon Cooke, Kelowna Rockets

2012-13: Patrik Bartosak, Red Deer Rebels

2011-12: Tyler Bunz, Medicine Hat Tigers

2010-11: Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer Rebels

2009-10: Martin Jones, Calgary Hitmen

2008-09: Chet Pickard, Tri-City Americans

2007-08: Chet Pickard, Tri-City Americans

2006-07: Carey Price, Tri-City Americans

2005-06: Justin Pogge, Calgary Hitmen

2004-05: Jeff Glass, Kootenay ICE

2003-04: Cam Ward, Red Deer Rebels

2002-03: Josh Harding, Regina Pats

2001-02: Cam Ward, Red Deer Rebels

2000-01: Dan Blackburn, Kootenay ICE

1999-00: Bryce Wandler, Swift Current Broncos



