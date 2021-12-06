Wheat Kings netminder Kruger named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Brandon Wheat Kings goaltender Ethan Kruger has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending December 5, 2021.

Kruger posted a 2-0-0-1 record, 1.95 goals-against average and .945 save percentage over three road starts for the Wheat Kings this past week, making 34 or more saves in each of his three appearances.

The product of Sherwood Park, Alta. began his week Tuesday, November 30 by turning aside 36 shots in a 4-3 shootout setback at Moose Jaw.

Kruger enjoyed success in his home province this past weekend, stopping 34 of 36 shots in a 4-2 victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday, December 3, earning first star honours in the process.

He followed that up with a 34-save effort Saturday, December 4 as Brandon knocked off the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-1. The 20-year-old was named the game’s second star.

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound netminder was originally selected by the Wheat Kings in the fifth round of the 2016 WHL Draft. In 78 career WHL appearances, all with Brandon, Kruger holds a 40-25-4-3 record to go along with a 2.98 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and three shutouts.

Kruger and the Wheat Kings are in action four times this coming week, beginning Tuesday, December 7 with a return engagement against the Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00 p.m. CT, Westoba Place).

