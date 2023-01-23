Wheat Kings netminder Bjarnason named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Brandon Wheat Kings goaltender Carson Bjarnason has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending January 22, 2023.

Bjarnason, the top-ranked North American Goaltender by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, registered a pair of road victories for the Wheat Kings this past week, posting a 1.00 goals-against average, .964 save percentage and one shutout along the way.

The product of Carberry, Man. began his week with a 34-save performance Friday, January 20, as Brandon doubled up the Calgary Hitmen 4-2.

Two days later, the 17-year-old turned aside all 19 shots he faced to earn his third shutout of the 2022-23 season, helping the Wheat Kings defeat the Edmonton Oil Kings 2-0.

With the victories, Bjarnason improved his 2022-23 record to 17-13-2-0, upping his season save percentage to .913 in the process.

Bjarnason was previously named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending October 16, 2022.

Originally signed by Brandon in September of 2021, Bjarnason holds a career 25-23-3-0 record, 3.27 goals-against average, .901 save percentage and three shutouts across 56 WHL regular season appearances with the Club.

Carson Bjarnason will represent the Brandon Wheat Kings and the WHL in the 2023 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game, slated for Wednesday, January 25 (7:00 p.m. PT, Langley Events Centre, TSN).