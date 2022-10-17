Wheat Kings netminder Bjarnason named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Brandon Wheat Kings goaltender Carson Bjarnason has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending October 16, 2022.

The product of Carberry, Man. recorded a 3-0-0-0 record to go along with a 1.67 goals-against average and .957 save percentage, helping the Wheat Kings earn six of eight points on the road this past week.

Bjarnason, who is eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft, began his week with a 41-save, Second Star performance Monday, October 10 as Brandon slipped past the Calgary Hitmen 3-2.

Two nights later in Prince George, the 17-year-old turned in a 39-save performance, helping the Wheat Kings get past the previously unbeaten Cougars 2-1.

He was named the game’s First Star.

On Friday, October 14, Bjarnason stopped 32 of 34 shots as Brandon doubled up the Vancouver Giants 4-2, earning Third Star honours in the process.

Through six appearances this season, Bjarnason has registered a 4-1-1-0 record; his .941 save percentage is good for a third-place tie among WHL goaltenders.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound puck-stopper was originally signed by the Brandon Wheat Kings in September of 2021. In 29 career WHL regular season games with Brandon, Bjarnason holds a 12-11-2-0 record, a 3.56 goals-against average and .897 save percentage.

Bjarnason and the Brandon Wheat Kings are next in action Tuesday, October 18 when they continue a road swing through the B.C. Division against the Kamloops Blazers (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre).

