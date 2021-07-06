MENU
July 6, 2021

Wheat Kings assistant coach Miller lands head coaching job with OHL’s Generals

brandon wheat kings
Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl

Brandon Wheat Kings assistant coach Todd Miller has been named the head coach of the Oshawa Generals.

The Ontario Hockey League Club made the announcement Tuesday.

Miller returns to Ontario having spent 11 seasons behind a CHL bench, including during the 2020-21 WHL campaign with the Wheat Kings. Brandon captured the East Division championship after finishing with a record of 18-4-2-0 in the Subway Hub in Regina.

Prior to his time with the Wheat Kings, Miller served as an assistant coach with the Barrie Colts of the OHL for 10 seasons.

The 43-year-old product of Elliot Lake, Ont. also played four seasons in the OHL and was selected by the New York Islanders in the 1996 NHL Draft.

 

More News
1:07
NHL Draft Highlight Reel - Olen Zellweger
14 hours ago
Thunderbirds sign pair of 2021 CHL Import Draft selections
14 hours ago
1:29
NHL Draft Highlight Reel - Landon Kosior
16 hours ago
1:32
NHL Draft Highlight Reel - Taylor Gauthier
18 hours ago
WHL announces changes to 2021-22 U.S. Division schedule of games
18 hours ago
0:39
RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Matchup #14 – Anders vs. Krebs
19 hours ago