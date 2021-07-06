Wheat Kings assistant coach Miller lands head coaching job with OHL’s Generals

Brandon Wheat Kings assistant coach Todd Miller has been named the head coach of the Oshawa Generals.

The Ontario Hockey League Club made the announcement Tuesday.

Miller returns to Ontario having spent 11 seasons behind a CHL bench, including during the 2020-21 WHL campaign with the Wheat Kings. Brandon captured the East Division championship after finishing with a record of 18-4-2-0 in the Subway Hub in Regina.

Assistant Coach Todd Miller has accepted a Head Coaching position with the Oshawa Generals!

Prior to his time with the Wheat Kings, Miller served as an assistant coach with the Barrie Colts of the OHL for 10 seasons.

The 43-year-old product of Elliot Lake, Ont. also played four seasons in the OHL and was selected by the New York Islanders in the 1996 NHL Draft.