Wheat Kings land veteran forward Pearce in deal with Raiders
The Brandon Wheat Kings have acquired 20-year-old forward Eric Pearce from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for a sixth-round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.
A WHL Champion with the Raiders in 2019, Pearce joins the Wheat Kings having appeared in 220 regular season and playoff games with Prince Albert.
“Eric adds a veteran WHL forward to our lineup,” said Brandon general manager Gasper. “He plays a hard 200-foot responsible game. We like the compete he brings to the club and feel this move helps solidify our forward group right now.”
“This was a difficult decision with a four-year Raider, a leader, and a champion,” said Raiders general manager Curtis Hunt. “We believe this is a great opportunity for Eric. We thank him for his commitment to the Raiders on the ice and in the community, and we wish him the best.”
Pearce, a product of Regina, Sask., has accrued 41 points (21G-20A) in 197 WHL regular season games. He was originally selected by Prince Albert in the second round of the 2016 WHL Draft.
