Wheat Kings hire former captain Murray as new GM

Brandon, Man. – The Brandon Wheat Kings have hired Marty Murray as the Club’s new general manager.

The Wheat Kings announced Murray’s return to Brandon Monday. The 47-year-old served as Brandon’s captain from 1993-95, scoring close to 400 points with the Wheat Kings and winning WHL Player of the Year honours in 1995 before embarking on a professional career that included 261 NHL games with the Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes and Los Angeles Kings.

The product of Lyleton, Man. has spent the past 11 seasons coaching junior hockey in the United States with Minot of the NAHL and Sioux Falls of the USHL, with general manager duties as part of his portfolio for the past six years.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to be back with the black and gold,” Murray said. “When I retired from playing and got into the coaching and the managerial side of things, I always thought that maybe there would be an opportunity to come home and work for the Wheat Kings someday. It’s a real thrill and honour, and I’m humbled to be coming back home to Brandon.”

“After working so diligently all summer, I am so happy patience paid off to get one of the best Wheat Kings of all-time back with the organization,” said Brandon Wheat Kings owner and governor Jared Jacobson.

“To have a guy at the helm with his experience, not only as a player within this organization and this community, but with his success in the pro ranks across multiple leagues. Those are experiences we can all learn from as an organization,” Jacobson noted.

“I want to thank Jared for his commitment, there were several long discussions with moving a family and things like that. Lots of considerations, and I want to thank him for this great opportunity,” Murray added.

“I think it’s a real solid roster that I will get to know as we get going. The thing that appealed to me the most was taking to Jared, meeting Chris Moulton (Director of Hockey Operations), and having Mark Johnston (Senior Scout) in my corner, who was my assistant coach when I was 16,” said Murray.

“Just going through all the pieces, it gave me great excitement to see that not only what we have now, but the future as well. There is a good foundation in place and hopefully we can carry on the tradition of what the Wheat Kings are both on and off the ice.”

Murray was named to the Brandon Wheat Kings All-Time Team during the 50th Anniversary Season in 2017. In 264 games as a Wheat King, Murray recorded 132 goals and added 260 assists for 392 career points.

As a player, he captured gold medals with Canada at the 1994 and 1995 IIHF World Junior Championships, an Austrian league championship in 1999, Spengler Cups in 1999-2000 and 2007-08 as well as an AHL Calder Cup title with the Saint John Flames in 2001.