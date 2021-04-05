Wheat Kings goaltender Kruger named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Brandon Wheat Kings goaltender Ethan Kruger has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending April 4, 2021.

Kruger, a 19-year-old product of Sherwood Park, Alta., was solid, going undefeated in three appearances as the Wheat Kings went 3-0-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and .950 save percentage this past week in the WHL’s Subway Hub Centre in Regina.

On Tuesday, March 30, Kruger recorded 28 saves in a resounding 7-1 triumph over the Prince Albert Raiders.

The 6-foot-1, 178-pound puckstopper followed up on Thursday, April 1 by turning aside 26 of the 28 shots sent his way in a 7-2 victory over the Regina Pats.

Finally, Kruger stymied the Saskatoon Blades on Sunday, April 4, stopping 22 of 23 shots in a 3-1 win as the Wheat Kings pulled into a tie with the Blades for first place in the East Division.

Kruger is tied for second in the WHL in wins with seven, trailing only Sebastian Cossa (10) of the Edmonton Oil Kings. Through nine appearances, he is 7-1-1-0 with a 2.33 GAA and .915 SV%.

Selected by the Wheat Kings in the fifth round (109th overall) of the 2016 WHL Draft, Kruger is in his third WHL season and his first as the starter for the Wheat Kings. Over the course of 55 career WHL regular season games, Kruger is 26-18-4-2 with a 3.03 GAA, .903 SV% and three shutouts.

Next up, Kruger and the Wheat Kings take on the Prince Albert Raiders tonight at 8 p.m. MT in the WHL’s Subway Hub Centre in Regina.

