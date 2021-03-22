Wheat Kings forward Ritchie named WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Brandon Wheat Kings forward Nolan Ritchie has been named WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards for the week ending March 21, 2021.

Ritchie, 18, recorded seven points (3G-4A) in three games this past week, as the Wheat Kings went 2-1-0-0 in the WHL’s Subway Hub Centre in Regina.

On Tuesday, March 16, the product of Brandon, Man., started his week with a two-assist performance in a 5-3 loss to the Prince Albert Raiders.

Thursday, March 18, the 5-foot-9, 178-pound pivot enjoyed a three-point performance (2G-1A) in a 4-1 triumph over the Swift Current Broncos

Wrapping up the weekend on Saturday, March 20, the former third-round WHL Draft choice logged another multi-point evening with a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the Regina Pats. Ritchie’s goal came on a great individual effort in overtime, giving the Wheat Kings the extra point.

Through five games of the 2020-21 WHL season, Ritchie leads the Wheat Kings in scoring and sits tied for 12th in WHL scoring with eight points (3G-5A).

A second-year forward, Ritchie was originally selected by the Wheat Kings in the third round (56th overall) of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 33 career WHL regular season games, he has collected 20 points (9G-11A).

Ritchie and the Wheat Kings return to action in the WHL’s Subway Hub Centre on Monday night (8 p.m. MT) when they host the Saskatoon Blades.

