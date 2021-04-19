Wheat Kings forward McCartney named WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Brandon Wheat Kings forward Ben McCartney has been named WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards for the week ending April 18, 2021.

McCartney, a 19-year-old product of Macdonald, Man., recorded 12 points (4G-8A) in four games this past week as the Wheat Kings went 4-0-0-0, surging to the top of the East Division standings in the WHL’s Subway Hub Centre in Regina.

On Tuesday, April 13, the prospect of the Arizona Coyotes recorded two secondary assists in an 8-3 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Wednesday, April 14, the 6-foot, 185-pound left winger secured his first-career WHL hat trick in a 5-3 win over the Winnipeg ICE. McCartney scored the final three goals of the game for the Wheat Kings – including the game-winner midway through the third period and the insurance marker into an empty net late in the proceedings. He was named first star of the game.

On Friday, April 17, McCartney enjoyed his third consecutive multi-point performance by posting three points (1G-2A) in a 4-1 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors. McCartney’s second period tally stood up as the eventual game-winner, and he added primary assists on the Wheat Kings’ first and last goals of the game for good measure. He was named first star of the game

Rounding out the weekend on Sunday, April 18, McCartney earned the second four-point performance of his WHL career by handing out four assists in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Winnipeg ICE. The feisty forward setup defenceman Braden Schneider for the overtime winner, and added three secondary assists throughout regulation. He was named third star of the game

Through 20 games of the 2020-21 WHL season, McCartney leads the Wheat Kings and sits second in WHL scoring with 31 points (12G-19A). He trails Winnipeg ICE forward Peyton Krebs, who sits atop the WHL scoring charts with 35 points (10G-25A). McCartney’s 12 goals and 19 assists are both tied for third in the WHL.

Dating back to April 9, McCartney is enjoying a six-game point streak. He has also found his way onto the scoresheet in 18 of 20 games this season.

McCartney was originally selected by the Wheat Kings in the second round (43rd overall0 of the 2016 WHL Draft. In 201 career WHL regular season games, he has tallied 145 points (60G-85A), adding another seven points (2G-5A) in 14 career WHL post-season outings.

The Arizona Coyotes selected McCartney in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

McCartney and the Wheat Kings will return to action in the WHL’s Subway Hub Centre on Wednesday, April 21 at 4 p.m. MT when they take on the Swift Current Broncos.

