Wheat Kings forward McCartney inks entry-level contract with Coyotes

Brandon Wheat Kings forward Ben McCartney has put pen to paper with the Arizona Coyotes.

McCartney signed his three-year, entry-level contract with the Coyotes on the heels of a 2020-21 campaign that saw him finish second in WHL scoring with 37 points (13G, 24A). McCartney finished tied for first in the WHL with four game-winning goals, while his 24 helpers were tied for third most among WHL skaters.

McCartney, a product of Macdonald, Man., was originally selected by Arizona in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

“We are very pleased to sign Ben to an entry-level contract,” said Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong. “Ben had a great junior career and played well for the [AHL Tucson] Roadrunners last season. We look forward to watching him continue to develop next year in Tucson.”

McCartney was originally selected by the Wheat Kings in the second round (43rd overall) in the 2016 WHL Draft. In 205 WHL regular season appearances, all with Brandon, the 6-foot, 185-pound left winger tallied 151 points (61G, 90A). He added seven points (2G, 5A) in 14 WHL playoff games.

The 19 year-old forward also saw immediate success in the American Hockey League following the conclusion of the 2020-21 WHL season. He scored a goal and added an assist in his AHL debut with Tucson May 8, and went on to register five points (1G, 4A) in five regular season and playoff games with the Roadrunners.