Wheat Kings defenceman Nychuk named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Chad Nychuk has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 6, 2022.

The product of Rossburn, Man., who celebrated his 21st birthday Sunday, posted a League-best 10 points (3G-7A) in three appearances with Brandon this past week.

Nychuk started his week with two assists Wednesday, March 2 in a 7-6 setback versus the Regina Pats.

He then set a new career high Friday, March 4 with five points (1G-4A), helping the Wheat Kings double up the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-3.

Nychuk added three more points (2G-1A) Saturday, March 5 as Brandon dropped a 6-5 decision to the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound rearguard has set career marks in goals (18), assists (38), points (56) and game-winning goals (seven) during the 2021-22 WHL season. His 18 goals are the most among WHL blueliners this season.

He was originally signed by the Wheat Kings in December of 2017, and in 188 career WHL regular season appearances has amassed 126 points (30G-96A).

Nychuk and the Brandon Wheat Kings are next in action Wednesday, March 9 when they play host to the Calgary Hitmen (7:00 p.m. CT, Westoba Place).

