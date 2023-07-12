MENU
July 12, 2023

Wheat Kings captain Danielson signs entry-level contract with Detroit Red Wings

brandon wheat kings
Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl
Erica Perreaux

Brandon Wheat Kings captain Nate Danielson has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings.

The NHL Club announced the signing Wednesday morning. Danielson was the ninth-overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Danielson, who hails from Red Deer, Alta., led the Wheat Kings in many offensive categories during the 2022-23 season including goals (33), assists (45), points (78), power-play goals (13) and power-play points (38).

For his efforts, the 18-year-old was named to the WHL East Division Second All-Star Team and was selected to compete at the 2023 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game.

Originally selected by the Brandon Wheat Kings with the fifth-overall pick in the 2019 WHL Draft, Danielson has accrued 150 points (59G-91A) in 145 career WHL regular season contests.

More News
2023 WHL Graduates - Kamloops Blazers
58 mins ago
Regina Pats name Brad Herauf head coach
2 hours ago
Dyck departs Giants for AHL coaching position
3 hours ago
2023 WHL Graduates - Lethbridge Hurricanes
4 hours ago
Hockey Canada names eight WHL players to roster for 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup
23 hours ago
Rebels introduce Derrick Walser as eighth head coach in Club history
1 day ago