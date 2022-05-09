Wheat Kings begin search for next general manager

The Brandon Wheat Kings are searching for a new general manager following the recent resignation of Doug Gasper for personal reasons. Gasper will transition out of his current position over the coming weeks and will assist in hiring his replacement.

“This was a difficult decision for me and my family,” Gasper stated in a media release. “The Wheat Kings are a storied organization with a great history and a great fan base. I’m proud of the work we’ve done during my time here, and I believe my successor is in very good hands with a strong returning roster, and a deep prospect pool going forward.”

The 58-year-old product of Rosetown, Sask. joined the Wheat Kings in August of 2019 as assistant general manager before being promoted as the team’s GM in April of last year.

Under Gasper, Brandon finished the 2021-22 Regular Season with a 35-28-3-2 record before falling to the Red Deer Rebels in the opening round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

“Doug has set this team up for success for years to come,” Wheat Kings owner Jared Jacobson commented. “We wish Doug all the best in the future and thank him for all that he has done for the Brandon Wheat Kings organization.”