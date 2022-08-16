Wheat Kings announce signing of defenceman Andrei Malyavin
The Brandon Wheat Kings have signed defenceman Andrei Malyavin to a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement.
The Club announced the signing Tuesday.
Malyavin, 18, was the 34th-overall selection in the 2022 CHL Import Draft.
He recorded 13 points (2G-11A) in 44 games with Sarnia of the Ontario Hockey League in 2021-22.
“Andrei is excited to come to Brandon and become a Wheat King,” said Director of Hockey Operations Chris Moulton. “ I know he will fit into our current group.”
