MENU
August 16, 2022

Wheat Kings announce signing of defenceman Andrei Malyavin

brandon wheat kings
Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl

The Brandon Wheat Kings have signed defenceman Andrei Malyavin to a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement.

The Club announced the signing Tuesday.

Malyavin, 18, was the 34th-overall selection in the 2022 CHL Import Draft.

He recorded 13 points (2G-11A) in 44 games with Sarnia of the Ontario Hockey League in 2021-22.

“Andrei is excited to come to Brandon and become a Wheat King,” said Director of Hockey Operations Chris Moulton. “ I know he will fit into our current group.”

More News
Legendary Tigers broadcaster Bob Ridley announces retirement
33 mins ago
3:52
2022 NHL Draft 1-on-1 - Parker Bell
6 hours ago
Class of 2022 - Prince Albert Raiders
6 hours ago
World Juniors Roundup - August 15, 2022
7 hours ago
Class of 2022 - Portland Winterhawks
1 day ago
6:18
2022 NHL Draft 1-on-1 - Ben King
1 day ago