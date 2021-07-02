Wheat Kings add Moulton to front office

Brandon, Man. – The Brandon Wheat Kings have announced the hiring of long-time WHL front office fixture Chris Moulton as the Club’s new Director of Player Personnel.

Moulton, a product of Fernie, B.C., will work alongside Wheat Kings General Manager Doug Gasper.

Moulton heads to Brandon having spent 13 seasons as the Director of Scouting / Director of Player Personnel with the Spokane Chiefs. He also spent three seasons as an amateur scout with the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres.

“Chris is an experienced, WHL scout who has had success everywhere he has gone,” said Gasper. “He has drafted some high-level NHL players. He is personable, treats everyone the same and I know that our prospects and families will be treated with the utmost respect and attention. He will be a tremendous asset in helping this team get to the next level.”

Moulton joined the Chiefs in June of 2005 as Director of Player Personnel. Before that, he was one of the original staff members of the Calgary Hitmen organization and was with the club from the 1994 expansion draft until he left for Spokane.

In his role with the Chiefs, Moulton oversaw the entire scouting department, culminating annually with the WHL Draft. He also worked closely with the General Manager and coaching staffs in player evaluation and roster transactions.

His tenure with Spokane and Calgary helped usher the development of a bevy of WHL stars including Karl Alzner, Ryan Getzlaf, Martin Jones, Ty Smith and Kailer Yamamoto.

Moulton was also part of the Chiefs team that captured the Memorial Cup in 2008, and won a WHL Championship with the Hitmen during the 1998-99 season.

Moulton has spent the last two years as a recruiter and advisor for Western Canada with Wasserman Hockey.

“I’m excited to be back in the Western Hockey League. It has been a part of my life for 24 years,” said Moulton. I truly enjoyed my time with the Wasserman Hockey, it was a great experience. The Wheat Kings have such a rich history and handle their business the right way. I have always had a lot of respect for this team, and it is an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

Moulton will make his first trip to Brandon for Wheat Kings training camp in September.