Wheat Kings add Del Pedrick to coaching staff

Brandon, Man. – The Brandon Wheat Kings have hired Del Pedrick as an assistant coach, the Club announced Thursday.

“I think he’s a great addition to our team,” said Wheat Kings head coach Don MacGillivray. “Del brings a lot of different characteristics that we were looking for, he’s got a lot of experience and coached at a high level across different age groups and has had a lot of success.”

Pedrick, who hails from Melita, Man., has spent the last two seasons as Head Coach of the Notre Dame Hounds U18AAA team, leading his side to the SMAAAHL championship in 2021-22.

Over the course of his career, he has been a finalist for the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s Coach of the Year award on three occasions.

“I’m really excited to be a part of a storied organization like the Brandon Wheat Kings,” said Pedrick. “Growing up in the area and following them my whole life, I appreciate what’s been extended towards me from Jared, Don and the coaching staff.”

“I respect the job the scouting staff has done; it’s been built by quality people who work hard and that’s what excites me. It’s a deep lineup and I’m excited to help them reach their goals,” Pedrick added.