Wheat Kings acquire forward Roberts from Americans

The Brandon Wheat Kings have acquired 19-year-old forward Landon Roberts from the Tri-City Americans in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Clubs announced the trade Sunday.

Roberts, who hails from Souris, Man., returns to his home province having appeared in 62 Western Hockey League games for the Americans. He was originally selected by Tri-City in the sixth round of the 2017 WHL Draft.

“Landon provides us with another veteran forward in our group,” said Wheat Kings general manager Doug Gasper. “He plays hard and has a competitive nature that makes things difficult for the opposition.”

"He plays hard and has a competitive nature that makes things difficult for the opposition."

The Brandon Wheat Kings have acquired 2002 born forward Landon Roberts from the Tri-City Americans.