What We’re Watching – September 30, 2022

As we mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, the Western Hockey League has a number of initiatives slated for the second weekend of regular season action. As a part of the WHL’s commitment to supporting the purposes of the Orange Shirt Society, the League has commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics. The logo will be placed on WHL Player and Official helmets from Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 9.

Here’s What We’re Watching this weekend:

COMMEMORATION AND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Six games are scheduled Friday across the WHL, with ceremonies commemorating the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation set to take place around the League including in Prince George, where the Cougars will host a pre-game ceremony including a video presentation documenting the Club’s recent visit to the former site of the Lejac Residential School. The Prince Albert Raiders will wear recently-unveiled orange sweaters Saturday when they play host to the Edmonton Oil Kings. The uniforms were designed by a trio of Saskatchewan-based Indigenous artists. Elsewhere, the Calgary Hitmen are idle on the ice Friday, but in partnership with the Siksika Nation will host an Every Child Matters Traditional Powwow at Scotiabank Saddledome, beginning at 7:00 p.m. MT.

Orange Jersey Auction is now LIVE: https://t.co/aiVPAuhizr — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) September 27, 2022

MANY RETURNS

More marquee players will be returning to WHL lineups this weekend including a a pair of first-round selections from this past July’s NHL Draft. In Moose Jaw, defenceman and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Denton Mateychuk is slated to make his return to the Warriors lineup Friday against the Prince Albert Raiders (7:00 p.m. MT, Moose Jaw Events Centre), while Saturday in Seattle, the Thunderbirds will welcome back Edmonton Oilers first-rounder Reid Schaefer for the Club’s home opener versus the Vancouver Giants (6:05 p.m. PT, accesso ShoWare Center). In Everett, Canadian World Juniors standout and Anaheim Ducks prospect Olen Zellweger is set make his return to the Silvertips lineup, with the ‘Tips slated to host Tri-City Friday (7:05 p.m. PT, Angel of the Winds Arena) and Victoria Sunday.

Warriors back to full strength for Friday night showdown with Prince Albert PREVIEW | https://t.co/0eEaY7KJZf#TakeFlightMJ | #MJvsPA pic.twitter.com/TyTYPCUYnX — Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) September 30, 2022

FLYING START

As we begin the weekend, five WHL Clubs have enjoyed 2-0-0-0 starts to the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season. In the Western Conference, the Portland Winterhawks will put their hot start on the line Saturday when they host the Tri-City Americans in their 2022-23 home opener, while the Spokane Chiefs will begin the home portion of their schedule Saturday as well, versus the Kamloops Blazers. Three Eastern Conference Clubs are 2-0-0-0 to start the season including the Winnipeg ICE, who visit Swift Current Friday (7:00 p.m. MT, InnovationPlex). The Red Deer Rebels are back in action Saturday night on home ice against Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats, while the Saskatoon Blades hit the ice Saturday as well, hosting the aforementioned Broncos.