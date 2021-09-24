What We’re Watching – September 24, 2021

All of a sudden it seems, the WHL Pre-Season draws to a close Saturday on nine fronts, with seven additional games this evening. With NHL training camps in full swing, this weekend marks one final opportunity for young talent to make an impression in game action ahead of the start of the Regular Season October 1.

Here’s a look at some of the storylines we’re following this weekend.

BATTLE OF MANITOBA

The burgeoning rivalry between the Brandon Wheat Kings and Winnipeg ICE concludes another Pre-Season chapter Saturday in the home of Harlequin (7:00 p.m. CT, Rink Training Centre). Winnipeg got the upper hand in this most recent home-and-home series Thursday, slipping past the Wheat Kings 5-4 on a game-winner from defenceman Karter Prosofsky near the midpoint of the third period. Forward Nolan Ritchie scored twice for Brandon Thursday in his return to the Wheat Kings lineup after going camping with the Philadelphia Flyers.

BATTLE OF ALBERTA

The Calgary Hitmen and Edmonton Oil Kings close out their Pre-Season campaigns this weekend with a home-and-home set beginning Friday in Edmonton (7:00 p.m. MT, Downtown Community Arena). Edmonton remains undefeated during this year’s Pre-Season at 3-0-0-0 after a pair of victories in Saskatoon last weekend. Forward Jacob Boucher, who appeared in 14 games for the Lethbridge Hurricanes during the 2020-21 season, has paced the Oil Kings attack so far with seven points in three outings. Calgary dropped both ends of a two-game series with the Red Deer Rebels a week ago, 2022 NHL Draft-eligible forward Tristan Zandee scored the lone Hitmen marker.

Carter Souch and Jacob Boucher lead the #OilKings to 7-3 pre-season win in Saskatoon. STORY ➡️ https://t.co/W9AFf03WTh NEXT UP ➡️ We welcome the Calgary Hitmen to town on Friday, September 24.#TheKingdom pic.twitter.com/SkyepWL76J — Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) September 19, 2021

COUGARS HIT THE ROAD

The Prince George Cougars hop on the bus for a pair of weekend fixtures to wrap up their Pre-Season campaign after splitting a home-and-home series with the Kamloops Blazers last weekend. 16-year-old Riley Heidt scored the shootout decider in a wild, 7-6 Prince George win September 18 at CN Centre. Tonight, the Cougars are in Maple Ridge, B.C. to face a Vancouver Giants squad (7:00 p.m. PT, Cam Neely Arena) that dropped their Pre-Season opener two nights ago, 6-5 in overtime to Kamloops. Saturday, the Cougars visit the Victoria Royals (7:05 p.m. PT, Save-On Foods Memorial Centre) in the first Pre-Season home game for Victoria since September of 2016.