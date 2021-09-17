What We’re Watching – September 17, 2021

The second weekend of the WHL Pre-Season is here with a total of 19 games slated for the next three days. In all, 10 WHL Clubs will mark their Pre-Season debuts Friday including the defending B.C. Division champion Kamloops Blazers and Central Division champion Edmonton Oil Kings.

Here’s a look at some of the storylines we’re following this weekend.

BEDARD VERSUS THE RAIDERS

Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard started the 2021 Pre-Season like he finished the 2020-21 Regular Season, by scoring goals. The product of North Vancouver, B.C. scored three times in two games versus the Winnipeg ICE last weekend, while teammate Cole Dubinsky enjoyed a pair of multi-point efforts to sit atop the team scoring lead with six points (2G-4A). The Pats head to Prince Albert Friday to face the Raiders (7:00 p.m. MT, Art Hauser Centre) before a return engagement in the Queen City Saturday (7:00 p.m. MT, Brandt Centre).

B.C. IS BACK

Four of the five B.C. Division Clubs mark their 2021 Pre-Season debuts tonight, with two games on tap in the B.C. Interior Friday evening. First, the defending B.C. Division champion Kamloops Blazers host the Prince George Cougars (7:00 p.m PT, Sandman Centre), before the Victoria Royals visit the Kelowna Rockets (7:05 p.m. PT, Prospera Place) for the first in a two-game series. Fans in Northern B.C. will get their first look at the Cougars on home ice Saturday when Prince George hosts Kamloops (7:00 p.m. PT, CN Centre). The Vancouver Giants begin their Pre-Season campaign Wednesday, September 22 against the Blazers (7:00 p.m. PT, Ladner Leisure Centre).

GAMEDAY! 🔥

What you need to know tonight!

– Fully vaccinated is required for attendance per PHO

– Concessions closed. You can bring your own food & non-alcoholic beverages

– Masks must be worn indoors

TICKETS🎟️: https://t.co/wn414zOnfo pic.twitter.com/R5OUgdghSZ — Kamloops Blazers (@blazerhockey) September 17, 2021

Who's coming to the rink this weekend to watch the Rockets play?! We've got a preview for you to get you up to speed on things. 📰➡️ https://t.co/L0uX088RHy pic.twitter.com/n3vuUK4hPf — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) September 16, 2021

TRI-CITY TOURNAMENT

The annual Red Lion Pre-Season Tournament is back in Kennewick, Wash. this weekend as the Tri-City Americans host their four U.S. Division rivals at Toyota Arena. Each of the five U.S. Division Clubs will play at least one game this weekend, beginning with a contest between the Portland Winterhawks and Spokane Chiefs Friday afternoon (3:00 p.m. PT). The Americans host the Everett Silvertips Friday (7:05 p.m. PT) in the second meeting between the two sides this Pre-Season. Czech goaltender Tomas Suchanek stopped all 32 shots he faced in a 4-0 Tri-City victory in Everett Saturday, September 11. Saturday’s matchups feature Everett and Seattle (2:00 p.m. PT) before the Americans face the Winterhawks (6:05 p.m. PT). The tournament concludes Sunday afternoon as Tri-City battles Spokane (2:05 p.m. PT).