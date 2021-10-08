What We’re Watching – October 8, 2021

A long weekend beckons, and a full slate of WHL hockey awaits. 19 games over the next three days, with a promise of intrigue and excitement.

Here’s a look at some of What We’re Watching this weekend:

OH CAPTAINS, MY CAPTAINS

A pair of WHL Clubs anointed new captains this week, including the Brandon Wheat Kings, who tabbed Ottawa Senators prospect Ridly Greig to wear the “C” beginning with tonight’s contest against the Prince Albert Raiders (6:00 p.m. MT, Westoba Place). The product of Lethbridge, Alta. is a fourth-year Wheat King, taking over the reins as captain from another NHL first-round selection, defenceman Braden Schneider (New York Rangers). The Kelowna Rockets announced 20-year-old defenceman Tyson Feist will serve as captain ahead of tonight’s season-opening contest in Victoria (8:05 p.m. MT, Save-On Foods Memorial Centre). Feist, who hails from Dawson Creek, B.C., has found a home in the Okanagan after previous WHL stints in Spokane and Regina.

GOALS ON GOALS ON GOALS

We’ll have to wait until tomorrow to see the Winnipeg ICE back in action: their lone weekend fixture is a Saturday night special against the Prince Albert Raiders (6:00 p.m. MT, Wayne Fleming Arena). What’s clear through three games, this year’s edition of the ICE can score, having lit the lamp 22 times in three outings thus far. Forward Mikey Milne holds pole position heading into the weekend in the WHL scoring race, but Winnipeg has spread out the scoring so far. Nine skaters on the ICE roster have recorded four or more points through the first three games of the 2021-22 Regular Season including the current WHL Player of the Week, forward Owen Pederson.

Congratulations to @mattsavoie7 on his 1st WHL goal last night! pic.twitter.com/jXUHwUwJ3Y — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) October 7, 2021

BUSY, BUSY WEEKEND

Fans of the Chiefs, Wheat Kings and Winterhawks will get plenty of opportunities to follow their Clubs this weekend, with all three sides set to hit the ice three times over the next three days. Brandon hosts Prince Albert and Saskatoon before a Sunday visit to the Regina Pats; Portland is at Everett tonight (8:05 p.m. MT, Angel of the Winds Arena), before visiting Seattle Saturday and returning home to host Spokane Sunday night. Prior to their visit to the Rose City, the Chiefs will entertain the Thunderbirds this evening (8:05 p.m. MT, Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena), before renewing acquaintances with the Tri-City Americans Saturday.