What We’re Watching – October 7, 2022

A long weekend on both sides of the 49th parallel means plenty of action is in store across the WHL. From rivalries, to a coaching milestone, to the first inter-conference regular season action since 2020, there’s something for everyone!

Here’s What We’re Watching this weekend:

UNFAMILIAR OPPOSITION

For the first time since 2020, an Eastern Conference team will visit a Western Conference team Friday, with both the Medicine Hat Tigers and Edmonton Oil Kings setting course for the U.S. Division. The Tigers begin a U.S. swing in Everett Friday (7:05 p.m. PT, Angel of the Winds Arena), while the Oil Kings spend the weekend in the eastern portion of Washington state beginning tonight in Spokane (7:05 p.m. PT, Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena). Medicine Hat continues its trip Saturday in Portland, while Edmonton is at Tri-City Saturday night (more on that game below).

This weekend, we're gonna party like it's 2003-04. Click to see all the ways that you can save as we host Medicine Hat and Prince George! 🎟: https://t.co/GFEc5x69rp pic.twitter.com/IC8IImEpCY — Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) October 5, 2022

MILESTONE WATCH

Kamloops Blazers head coach Shaun Clouston is on the verge of a milestone Friday as his Club prepares to host the Victoria Royals for a two-game weekend series (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre). Clouston sits at 499 career wins entering play Friday with the Blazers, Tri-City Americans and Medicine Hat Tigers; he is poised to become the 10th bench boss to earn 500 career regular season victories with his next win at the helm of the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia hosts.

It’s the first of nine meetings. Blazers were 13-0-0-0 in the season series last year. Milestone watch – Shaun Clouston sits at 499 career @TheWHL wins. We hit the airwaves @RadioNLNews at 630PM. #Kamloops https://t.co/hg1ebZA5nz — Jon Keen (@JonKeenNLSports) October 7, 2022

ONE MORE HOME OPENER

The Tri-City Americans are one of two WHL Clubs to have not graced their home ice to date during the 2022-23 Regular Season, but that will change Saturday when Tri-City hosts the Edmonton Oil Kings (6:05 p.m. PT, Toyota Center). Fans in Kennewick will notice a host of new features in-venue, including brand new seats decked out in red and blue!

Some appreciation for the new seats. 🤩🥳 pic.twitter.com/2zFQ0kHiLd — Tri-City Americans (@TCAmericans) October 4, 2022

HIGHWAY 1 HIJINKS

Fans in and around the Trans-Canada Highway in Saskatchewan will get a healthy serving of NHL prospects this weekend. Friday, the Swift Current Broncos and their six NHL draftees play host to captain Nolan Allan and the Prince Albert Raiders (7:00 p.m. MT, InnovationPlex), while in Regina, Connor Bedard’s Pats host Zach Benson’s Winnipeg ICE in a battle of top-tier 2023 NHL Draft prospects (7:00 p.m. MT, Brandt Centre). Saturday, Benson and the ICE plot a course for Moose Jaw and a date with Brayden Yager’s Warriors, while the Pats and Broncos collide in Regina. Moose Jaw continues a busy weekend Sunday afternoon by visiting 2023 NHL Draft prospect Tanner Molendyk and the Saskatoon Blades.