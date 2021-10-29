What We’re Watching – October 29, 2021

Off we go into another busy weekend of WHL action. The Winnipeg ICE continue chasing history, four WHL Clubs sit in the top six of this week’s Kia Canada CHL Top-10 Rankings, and some wild and spooky promotions make their way to WHL arenas this weekend. Here’s a look at some of What We’re Watching over the next three days.

SHOWDOWN IN OIL COUNTRY

Two of the top three teams in the latest Kia Canada CHL Top-10 Rankings meet tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton, with the #3 Oil Kings playing host to the #2 Winnipeg ICE. Edmonton goaltender Sebastian Cossa has, unsurprisingly, been terrific through eight appearances so far this season. His 1.37 goals-against average is second best among WHL netminders, and he leads the loop with an eye-popping 0.948 save percentage. Tonight, Cossa and the Oil Kings face an ICE team that boasts an 11-0-0-0 record, averaging nearly six goals per game in the process. A Winnipeg victory tonight would tie the WHL record for the longest winning streak to start a WHL regular season, set in 1988 by the Swift Current Broncos.

GAME DAY! The #OilKings are set to face the Winnipeg ICE tonight at @RogersPlace. Puck drops at 7pm MT, get your tickets for this powerhouse matchup now! 🎟️: https://t.co/IkYEzVKav1 pic.twitter.com/JNePSbl5yn — Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) October 29, 2021

THUNDER-STRUCK

The Seattle Thunderbirds embark on a two-game Eastern Washington road trip tonight in Spokane with plenty of swagger. Seattle sits second in the U.S. Division through eight games with a 5-2-1-0 record, taking a three-game winning streak into tonight’s encounter with the Chiefs. Dallas Stars prospect Conner Roulette has enjoyed a strong start to the 2021-22 campaign with five goals. In fact, Roulette has tallied 11 times in his last 19 games with the Thunderbirds dating back to the 2020-21 WHL season. In all, 14 different Seattle skaters have lit the lamp to begin the season including Italian import Alessandro Segafredo, who’s put up seven points in as many games.

From Tri-City to Portland with a combined 11 goals, here is how the past week has looked! pic.twitter.com/RfDTtwq2Bo — Seattle Thunderbirds (@SeattleTbirds) October 29, 2021

EVENTS AND ADVENTURES

A slough of Halloween events are on tap in arenas around the WHL this weekend. Costume contests, trick or treating, and even a Spooky Saturday scheduled for Medicine Hat tomorrow night. But aside from Halloween, two promotions stick out as deserving of further examination. Tonight in Lethbridge, the Hurricanes will wear special uniforms honouring another franchise in the Windy City. The Lethbridge Bulls were crowned WCBL champions this past summer: tonight’s Hurricanes silks are a tip of the cap to their fastball-throwing cousins. In Spokane, the Chiefs are holding Garage Sale Night this evening. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on promotional goods, giveaway items, and even signage!