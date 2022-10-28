What We’re Watching – October 28, 2022

With a total of 21 games on the WHL docket, the final weekend of October promises to be an exciting one. The Central Division leaders chase WHL history, while out West a trio of two-game series between the U.S. and B.C. Divisions have our attention.

Here’s What We’re Watching this weekend:

ROEST BOOST

The WHL scoring leader in the month of October is none other than Everett Silvertips forward Austin Roest. The 2023 NHL Draft prospect has collected 16 points (8G-8A) this month, and leads his Everett squad to the East Division for the first time since 2018-19, beginning with a contest Friday in Moose Jaw (7:00 p.m. MT, Moose Jaw Events Centre). The Silvertips rank third in the ever-competitive U.S. Division with a 7-3-0-0 record, while Moose Jaw comes into Friday’s game third in the East Division with a 7-4-0-0 record.

Sleep well, Silvertip Country. The Eastern Swing begins tomorrow.#ForEverett pic.twitter.com/DQOhD6Gquv — Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) October 28, 2022

REBELS, REBELS

The Red Deer Rebels become the second WHL Club in as many years to have a crack at season-opening history when they play host to the Vancouver Giants Friday (7:00 p.m. MT, Peavey Mart Centrium). With a win, Red Deer would improve its record to 12-0-0-0, a feat which would match the 1988-89 Swift Current Broncos for the most consecutive wins to begin a season in WHL history. The Rebels face a Vancouver squad that opened its Central Division road swing with a 2-1 win in Edmonton Thursday, helping head coach Michael Dyck collect his 250th WHL victory in the process.

The @Rebelshockey and @SeattleTbirds are off to hot starts! Here's where their season-opening winning streaks stack up in recent WHL history. #WHLStats pic.twitter.com/fyUtpJspKu — The WHL (@TheWHL) October 27, 2022

CROSS-BORDER CLASHES

With a full 40 percent of the Western Conference embarking or continuing on Eastern Conference road swings, this weekend presents an opportunity for B.C. and U.S. Division rivals to get to know each other a bit better. For the first time since 2020, the Seattle Thunderbirds are in Prince George, where they open a two-game set with the Cougars Friday (7:00 p.m. PT, CN Centre) in a weekend that also marks a homecoming for Thunderbirds NHL Draft prospect Nico Myatovic. The Kelowna Rockets are in Portland for a pair of games beginning Friday (7:00 p.m. PT, Veterans Memorial Coliseum). Winterhawks captain Gabe Klassen set opening weekend alight when the two sides met September 24 in Kelowna with a four-goal performance. The Kamloops Blazers and Spokane Chiefs, meantime, renew a rivalry with a home-and-home set beginning Friday in Kamloops (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre).