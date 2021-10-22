What We’re Watching – October 22, 2021

A pair of undefeated teams put their perfect records on the line away from home this weekend, as both the Winnipeg ICE and Everett Silvertips leave their cozy confines for multi-game away swings.

Here’s a look at some of what we’re watching this weekend.

ICE HIT THE ROAD

The Winnipeg ICE reached number 2 in the Kia Canada CHL Top-10 Rankings this week, and followed that up by improving to 8-0-0-0 on the young season with a home-ice win over the Moose Jaw Warriors. Winnipeg now hits the road for the next five game beginning with a return affair Saturday in Moose Jaw (7:00 p.m. MT, Mosaic Place). As we enter the weekend, seven of the top 10 scorers in the WHL are ICE players including 2022 NHL Draft prospect Matthew Savoie (4G-9A, T-1st), Philadelphia Flyers prospect Connor McClennon (7G-5A, T-4th) and Minnesota Wild first-round pick Carson Lambos (2G-8A, T-9th).

ROSE CITY DOUBLE-DIP

The Everett Silvertips earned an honourable mention in this week’s Kia Canada CHL Top-10 Rankings on the strength of a 4-0-0-0 record to start the campaign. The Silvertips hit the road for a pair of games in Portland beginning Friday night (7:00 p.m. PT, Veterans Memorial Coliseum). The two sides have met once already this season on October 8, with Everett skating away 4-0 winners thanks in part to a 23-save clean sheet from 2022 NHL Draft prospect Braden Holt, whose running mate Koen MacInnes is the reigning WHL Goaltender of the Week following a 31-save shutout October 16 against the Seattle Thunderbirds. The Winterhawks meanwhile, boast the league’s best penalty kill entering the weekend, sitting at a sterling 92.9 percent.

Scouts rn: 👀👀👀 Ben Hemmerling, Braden Holt and Austin Roest have been named to NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch list ahead of the 2022 Draft! 📰 >>> https://t.co/E21CQ8OqH1 pic.twitter.com/o6DQ1rZH9A — Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) October 20, 2021

REBEL YELL

Amid the excitement of the 2021 WHL Cup in Red Deer, the Rebels play a pair of home games Friday and Saturday night looking to take sole possession of first place in the Central Division. Head coach Steve Konowalchuk’s group collected four of a possible six points last weekend with wins over Calgary and Edmonton, and begin their weekend with another divisional clash Friday against the Lethbridge Hurricanes (7:00 p.m. MT, Peavey Mart Centrium). Newcomer Blake Stevenson has paced the Red Deer offence with seven points (2G-5A) from his eight appearances as a Rebel, while another new arrival, Connor Ungar, holds the WHL’s best save percentage at 0.960.