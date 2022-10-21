What We’re Watching – October 21, 2022

Strong starts and Top-10 showdowns are on the WHL’s 19-game docket this weekend.

Here’s What We’re Watching this weekend:

REBEL YELLS

Fresh off setting a franchise record by starting the 2022-23 season with an 8-0-0-0 record, the Red Deer Rebels take their show on the road Friday, visiting the Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00 p.m. MT, Co-op Place). Anaheim Ducks prospect Ben King has four goals and eight points in three contests with the Rebels since returning from the professional ranks, while goaltender Kyle Kelsey has burst onto the WHL scene, posting a 1.85 goals-against average and .940 save percentage over seven appearances.

MARQUEE MATCHUPS

Friday night brings with it a tantalizing matchup in Kamloops, where Logan Stankoven and the Blazers play host to Matthew Savoie and the Winnipeg ICE (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre). Winnipeg, the top-ranked team in the CHL, is off to a flying start at 9-1-0-0, while Kamloops is without a regulation loss in its past six games. Friday’s game is available on TSN’s digital platforms for free for TSN subscribers. Sunday afternoon, meanwhile, it’s another showdown between Connor Bedard and Brayden Yager as the Pats host the Warriors (4:00 p.m. MT, Brandt Centre). Moose Jaw got the upper hand in the season series with a 5-2 victory Thursday, both Bedard and Yager found the back of the net in that contest.

STREAK WATCH

The Seattle Thunderbirds and Portland Winterhawks don’t face each other for two more weeks, but with identical 7-0-0-0 records, their games are quickly becoming appointment viewing. WHL Player of the Week Lucas Ciona and the T-Birds host the Spokane Chiefs in their lone weekend contest Saturday night (6:05 p.m. PT, accesso ShoWare Center); Ciona earned the weekly honour after registering 11 points in three games last week. Newly-minted captain Gabe Klassen, a former WHL Player of the Week honouree this season, leads the Winterhawks into Kennewick Saturday (6:05 p.m. PT, Toyota Center) as Portland looks to push its season-opening win streak to eight games.