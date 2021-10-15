What We’re Watching – October 15, 2021

Welcome to another weekend of WHL action. A total of 20 games are on the docket over the next three days including nine fixtures Saturday.

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’re following as a busy weekend kicks into gear.

HITMEN IN THE SPOTLIGHT

The Calgary Hitmen and Red Deer Rebels square off in a home-and-home series that begins Friday night in the Stampede City (7:00 p.m. MT, Scotiabank Saddledome). It’s the first meeting of the season between the Alberta rivals, and will feature some extra style points too. Calgary will be the first of 13 WHL Clubs to sport CHL Leave Your Mark jerseys this season in concert with Real Canadian Superstore. Hitmen fan Ali designed a unique sweater that pays homage to the Calgary skyline and gives his hometown team a bright, colourful look. The series shifts to Red Deer Saturday for a matinee (1:00 p.m. MT, Peavey Mart Centrium) that will be broadcast nationwide on CBC. We’re likely to see Hitmen debuts this weekend for defencemen Keagan Slaney and Blake Heward, too. The pair were acquired earlier this week from the Edmonton Oil Kings in a deal that saw Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop head north to his hometown.

Jackson Van De Leest connected with @RealCdnSS #CHLLeaveYourMark design a jersey contest winner Ali to congratulate him on his winning design! See Ali’s jersey design on ice this Friday when we take on the Rebels! pic.twitter.com/NwqR6ns6RK — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) October 12, 2021

B.C. SHOWDOWN

A pair of B.C. Division Clubs go into the weekend with perfect records, and the Kamloops Blazers and Vancouver Giants are on a collision course with their first meeting of the 2021-22 season slated for Saturday night (7:00 p.m. PT, Langley Events Centre). Kamloops starts the weekend with a perfect 4-0-0-0 record and have scored eight goals on two separate occasions already this season. Vancouver sits at 2-0-0-0 after victories over Victoria and Prince George. The Blazers though, are preparing for Friday clash in Kelowna (7:05 p.m. PT, Prospera Place). Colton Dach and the Rockets open their home schedule against their Interior rivals after splitting two games against the Royals last weekend.

UP AND DOWN THE I-405

The Everett Silvertips and Seattle Thunderbirds go toe to toe in a pair of weekend contests beginning Friday night in Kent (7:05 p.m. PT, Accesso Showare Center). The Silvertips will feature a new voice behind the mic, too, having introduced Casey Bryant as their new broadcaster following longtime radio broadcaster Mike Benton’s move to the Seattle Kraken radio affiliate. It’s bound to be a boisterous atmosphere in Western Washington this weekend, Everett and Seattle are squaring off in front of fans for the first time since more than 13,000 fans packed arenas for a weekend set in March of 2020. Saturday’s return engagement in Everett (6:05 p.m. PT, Angel of the Winds Arena) is also the Silvertips’ Pink the Rink night. The team is auctioning special sweaters with proceeds set to benefit Providence Comprehensive Breast Center.