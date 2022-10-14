What We’re Watching – October 14, 2022

There’s plenty to get caught up on ahead of a busy weekend of WHL action, including the return of the reigning WHL and CHL Player of the Year!

Here’s What We’re Watching this weekend:

STANK’S BACK

The Kamloops Blazers begin a two-game weekend swing through the U.S. Division Friday at Tri-City (7:05 p.m. PT, Toyota Center) with their leading point producer, and team captain back in the fold. Logan Stankoven, fresh off a 104-point season for the Blazers in 2021-22, is back after spending training camp and the NHL pre-season with the Dallas Stars; he heads a Kamloops leadership group that is finding its stride early in a season that will see the Blazers host the Memorial Cup next spring.

🔥He’s BACK!🔥@LoganStankoven is at practice today and set to make his season debut this weekend. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/IHZoyoRpMy — Kamloops Blazers (@blazerhockey) October 11, 2022

CHAMPIONSHIP RE-MATCH

The Seattle Thunderbirds and Edmonton Oil Kings tangle for the first time since last spring’s WHL Championship series Friday in Kent, Wash. (7:05 p.m. PT, accesso ShoWare Center). The Oil Kings captured the Ed Chynoweth Cup in a six-game series in June, but bring a different-looking lineup to the 2022-23 re-match thanks to a host of graduations (including WHL Playoffs MVP Kaiden Guhle, who skated in his first NHL game Wednesday for the Montreal Canadiens). The Thunderbirds are off to a hot start this season, winning each of their first five games including a 2-0-0-0 start on home ice.

PINK IN THE RINK

A pair of Western Conference Clubs will be donning special uniforms this weekend in support of cancer foundations on both sides of the 49th parallel. Friday in Kelowna, the Rockets will hold an auction for their game jerseys with proceeds benefitting the Canadian Cancer Society when they play host to the Everett Silvertips (7:05 p.m. PT, Prospera Place). On Saturday, the Silvertips host the Seattle Thunderbirds (6:05 p.m. PT, Angel of the Winds Arena) for the Club’s annual Pink the Rink night. The team’s custom jerseys sold out in 31 minutes but fans can take part in a silent auction for a custom goalie mask, with proceeds benefitting the Providence Comprehensive Breast Center.