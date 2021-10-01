What We’re Watching – October 1, 2021

WHL Opening Week, and the 2021-22 Regular Season is here! The puck drops in seven WHL cities Friday, a total of 18 games are scheduled for the next three days as the League launches its 68-game campaign.

Here’s a look at some of the storylines we’re following this weekend.

FIRST-ROUND TALENT

With the news late Thursday the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes have returned forward Dylan Guenther to the Edmonton Oil Kings, three of the five WHL players selected in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft are back for WHL Opening Week. Guenther, who was selected ninth overall, was the first of 33 WHL players drafted this year, and joins teammate Sebastian Cossa (15th overall, Detroit Red Wings) and Winnipeg ICE defenceman Carson Lambos (26th overall, Minnesota Wild) as marquee players to watch this weekend. Medicine Hat Tigers forward Cole Sillinger (12th overall, Columbus Blue Jackets) and Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Nolan Allan (32nd overall, Chicago Blackhawks) remain with their NHL Clubs as of Friday morning.

Sleep tight #OilKings fans, the Home Opener is less than 24 hours away. Oh, and he's back.#TheKingdom pic.twitter.com/jyoLNODIdL — Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) October 1, 2021

DEFENDING DIVISION CHAMPS

Two of the four reigning Division Champions begin their title defences Friday. The Brandon Wheat Kings were the best in the East Division a season ago, finishing with an 18-4-2-0 record. The Wheat Kings open their 2021-22 campaign on home ice, against the Winnipeg ICE Friday (7:00 p.m. CT, Westoba Place), before a return engagement in the Manitoba capital Saturday evening. The defending Central Division Champion Edmonton Oil Kings are also in action Friday, playing host to the Red Deer Rebels (7:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place). Edmonton has captured the Central Division crown in each of the past three seasons. The Kamloops Blazers begin the defence of their B.C. Division title on the road Saturday in Prince George (7:00 p.m. PT, CN Centre), while the reigning U.S. Division Champion Everett Silvertips open their 2021-22 season on the road Sunday with a visit to the Spokane Chiefs (5:00 p.m. PT, Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena).

🚨GAME DAY!🚨 For the first time since March 7th, 2020….. Westoba Place welcomes back the best fans in the league! We can't wait to see you tonight! Game Preview: https://t.co/14ocq8g4e2 Game Tickets: https://t.co/GqlTOpy4su#bdnmb #whl pic.twitter.com/I5m2jA5umt — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) October 1, 2021

NATIONAL STAGE

The WHL will be featured on the national spotlight Saturday, when the Regina Pats host the Prince Albert Raiders (1:00 p.m. MT, Brandt Centre, CBC). The contest marks the first WHL broadcast to be featured as part of the CHL’s new partnership with TSN, RDS and CBC, and the first of two October WHL contests to air nationally on CBC. The network will also be in Red Deer Saturday, October 16 when the host Rebels welcome the Calgary Hitmen to Peavey Mart Centrium.