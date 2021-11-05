What We’re Watching – November 5, 2021

The month of November is well underway, and with it comes a whole new weekend of WHL action. Here’s a look at some of the stories we’re following ahead of puck drop on Friday night!

PROKOP RETURNS TO CALGARY

Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop will skate in his first WHL game as a visitor at Scotiabank Saddledome Friday night when his Edmonton Oil Kings visit the Hitmen. Prokop, who was selected by Nashville in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft, wore the Calgary sweater for 164 regular season and playoff games, but since joining his hometown Oil Kings in October has posted five points (3G-2A) in seven appearances. Edmonton starts the weekend atop the Central Division with an 8-2-1-1 record, while a victory for the Hitmen would push them back to the .500 mark.

BLAZERS ON FIRE

With 56 goals from 10 games played, it’s safe to say the Kamloops Blazers have been takin’ care of business. Kamloops takes a five game winning streak into a weekend double-dip in Victoria, most recently running out 7-1 winners over the Portland Winterhawks Wednesday in a game that saw Blazers captain, and Dallas Stars prospect Logan Stankoven record five points. Stankoven and Minnesota Wild prospect Josh Pillar lead Kamloops with 18 points each, while 2022 NHL Draft prospect Matthew Seminoff has impressed, posting 16 points (5G-11A) in 10 outings this season.

Portland: "it's our first game in Canada in over 19 months." Logan Stankoven: "Get. Off. My. Lawn."@blazerhockey | @DallasStars pic.twitter.com/FRnorVN8yG — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 4, 2021

VETERAN FORWARDS RETURN TO WHL

A trio of 20-year-old skaters could all make their returns to WHL ice Friday after starting the 2021-22 season in the American Hockey League. The Tri-City Americans are set to welcome back Sasha Mutala, and the Victoria Royals should have captain Tarun Fizer back in the lineup tonight against Kamloops. Both Mutala and Fizer started the season with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles. The Portland Winterhawks, meantime, could hand a 2021-22 debut to forward Jaydon Dureau this evening in Kelowna. Dureau, a prospect of the Tampa Bay Lightning, had started the season with the Syracuse Crunch; he scored his first AHL goal October 22 at Rochester.