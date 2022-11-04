What We’re Watching – November 4, 2022

What We’re Watching – October 28, 2022

The first weekend of November has brought with it a heaping helping of winter weather, but as cool as it may be outside, the action is sure to be far from chilly inside WHL arenas.

Here’s What We’re Watching this weekend:

I-5 RIVALRY

The first two meetings of the 2022-23 season between the Seattle Thunderbirds and Portland Winterhawks are slated for Friday (7:00 p.m. PT, Veterans Memorial Coliseum) and Saturday night (6:05 p.m. PT, accesso ShoWare Center), and if both Clubs’ early-season records are any indication, these two games could be spectacular. Seattle (10-1-0-0) bested Portland (8-1-1-1) in a seven-game thriller last spring in the Second Round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs and both sides look primed to enjoy fruitful springs in 2023. Friday’s contest in Portland is also “Hawks Fight Cancer” night; the Winterhawks are offering a special fundraiser ticket promotion to this evening’s game. Not to be outdone, B.C. Division rivals Kamloops and Kelowna meet for the first time this season as well this weekend, with a Saturday showdown slated for Kelowna’s Prospera Place.

If you needed more reasons to be here on Saturday, here are 5,000💰 Get your rivalry night tickets!

🎫 https://t.co/ACLYagSXaU#BestintheWest | 📍Kent, WA pic.twitter.com/T5WX2PbrVW — Seattle Thunderbirds (@SeattleTbirds) November 4, 2022

SETTING UP FOR A SHOWDOWN

The Red Deer Rebels and Winnipeg ICE will meet in the Manitoba capital next week, but both of the WHL’s 13-win Clubs have their minds set on important tasks this weekend. Red Deer continues a stretch of nine consecutive games away from home Friday with a contest in Swift Current (7:00 p.m. MT, InnovationPlex) before heading to Moose Jaw Saturday. The Rebels and Broncos met once in October, with Red Deer ekeing out a 4-3 victory. Winnipeg, meanwhile, puts its 13-1-0-0 record on the line Saturday against the Tri-City Americans (7:05 p.m. CT, Wayne Fleming Arena). The ICE boast three of the League’s top six scorers as we head into the weekend including 2023 NHL Draft prospect Zach Benson.

The Tri-City Americans are in town this Saturday for Kid Takeover Night presented by the Manitoba Jr ICE! 🧊 You won't want to miss the party in the ICE Cave this weekend! 🕺🎉 TICKETS ➡️ https://t.co/zGHEXXVIwz pic.twitter.com/sVKyOfksGo — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) November 3, 2022

MEDIA EXCELLENCE

Longtime Regina Leader-Post sports editor Rob Vanstone will be honoured prior to Saturday’s contest between the host Pats and the visiting Swift Current Broncos (7:00 p.m. MT, Brandt Centre). Vanstone, who has covered the Pats and the WHL for the Leader-Post since 1986, was named Thursday as the 2022 recipient of the Bob Ridley WHL Award for Media Excellence, presented annually to a distinguished member of the radio, television, and print journalism industry in recognition of their outstanding contributions to sports journalism and the WHL.