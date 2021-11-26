What We’re Watching – November 26, 2021

The Everett Silvertips and Kamloops Blazers have been on a collision course to start the 2021-22 WHL season. This weekend, they lock horns for the first time in a Saturday night showdown. A busy weekend of WHL hockey, including Connor Bedard’s first trip through Alberta, is upon us! Here’s a look at What We’re Watching.

BLAZERS / SILVERTIPS SHOWDOWN

The Everett Silvertips and Kamloops Blazers have combined for 31 wins to this point in the 2021-22 WHL season, and occupy the top two spots in the Western Conference. This weekend, the two Clubs meet for the first time (6:05 p.m. PT, Angel of the Winds Arena) in what’s sure to be one of the more engaging contests of the fall. Everett (16-0-0-1) set a franchise record Wednesday by recording points in a seventeenth consecutive game, while Kamloops (15-2-0-0) is coming off a pair of victories on the road in Seattle, and have won four straight fixtures heading into their game this afternoon in Portland (more below). Not only that, the Silvertips and Blazers sit second and third, respectively, in the latest Kia Canada CHL Top-10 Rankings. Kamloops is second among WHL Clubs with 84 goals through their first 17 games, while Everett has surrendered a league-low 29 tallies through their initial 17 contests.

ICYMI: 2022 #NHLDraft prospect Matthew Seminoff and the @blazerhockey are one of four WHL Clubs occupying the top four spots in the @KiaCanada CHL Top-10 Rankings. 📰 | https://t.co/U035HKTrSS pic.twitter.com/Oi0Z0jN215 — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 24, 2021

BEDARD TAMING WILD ROSE COUNTRY

Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard seems to be enjoying his first swing through the province of Alberta. A highlight-reel goal Tuesday in Medicine Hat was followed up by a buzzer-beating overtime winner Wednesday in Lethbridge. Bedard and the Pats continue their road trip Saturday night with a date against the Red Deer Rebels (7:00 p.m. MT, Peavey Mart Centrium) before an early affair Sunday in Calgary (11:00 a.m. MT, Scotiabank Saddledome). Regina is playing with a hot hand, the Pats are 3-0-0-0 since John Paddock made his return to coaching duties, with all three victories coming away from home.

Connor Bedard. Taking WHOA-vertime to a different stratosphere, and beating the buzzer in the process.@WHLPats pic.twitter.com/RRieT8IHxg — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 25, 2021

WE SEE DAYLIGHT

The Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland has been home to one of the WHL’s most unique settings for some time, and this evening fans will once again enjoy Daylight hockey as the Winterhawks battle the Kamloops Blazers (4:00 p.m. PT). Arena staff will have the curtains raised, and despite the fact today’s forecast calls for a overcast sky, natural light will shine down onto the playing surface for a unique feel. Plus, this week marked the tenth anniversary of the first ever Daylight Game in Portland, so Winterhawks fans have extra reason to soak it all in this afternoon.