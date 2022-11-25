What We’re Watching – November 25, 2022

It’s the final weekend of November, and some tantalizing matchups are on display across the WHL including a pair of 1 vs. 2 divisional contests Friday in Saskatoon and Seattle.

Here’s a look at just some of What We’re Watching this weekend:

BEDARD DOES B.C.

2023 NHL Draft prospect Connor Bedard leads his Regina Pats to his home province of British Columbia for a five-game swing that gets underway Friday versus the Vancouver Giants (7:30 p.m. PT, Langley Events Centre). And to say the least, B.C. is ready. Both of this weekend’s Pats contests versus the Giants and Victoria Royals are sold out, with tickets few and far between for next week’s games in the Interior. On the ice Friday, Bedard puts his 21-game point streak on the line in his hometown against a Vancouver Club that includes the League’s rookie scoring leader and fellow ‘A’ rated Draft prospect Samuel Honzek.

Views from the Langley Events Centre as John Paddock and Connor Bedard meet with the media after practice 🎥 pic.twitter.com/rzidvWNU6c — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) November 24, 2022

BRIDGE CITY SHOWDOWN

The top two teams in the East Division, the Winnipeg ICE and Saskatoon Blades, meet in Saskatoon for a pair of games this weekend beginning Friday (7:00 p.m. CT, SaskTel Centre). Winnipeg rules the roost in the WHL at 21-0-0-0, while the Blades are off to an impressive 15-4-0-0 start and boast the two top WHL netminders in terms of goals-against average in Austin Elliott and Ethan Chadwick. Friday’s contest is the first of six meetings between Winnipeg and Saskatoon, while the Blades will celebrate Pride Night Saturday with special uniforms that will be available to fans via an online auction.

Since you loved our last jerseys so much, here's another 🔥🔥🔥@Saskatooning pic.twitter.com/rlmpFiLqrM — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) November 21, 2022

SPONGEBOB LANDS IN RED DEER

The second of 17 RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network lands Friday in Red Deer as the Rebels host the Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00 p.m. MT, Peavey Mart Centrium). Red Deer will sport special SpongeBob SquarePants jerseys, as the Winnipeg ICE did on their home ice earlier this week, with plenty of other SpongeBob-themed activations scheduled for fans attending the game too. The uniforms will be auctioned off at the game with proceeds in support of Children’s Miracle Network.