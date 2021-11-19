What We’re Watching – November 19, 2021

Several WHL Clubs take streaks into the weekend, including the Kelowna Rockets. Kris Mallette’s crew have registered points in their last seven games, and new goaltender Talyn Boyko holds a 2-0-0-0 record since being acquired via trade earlier this month.

We look at the Rockets, the red-hot Silvertips and more in this week’s edition of What We’re Watching.

ROCKETS ON THE RISE

The Kelowna Rockets are south of the border tonight and tomorrow as they open a two-game series against the Portland Winterhawks (7:00 p.m. PT, Veterans Memorial Coliseum). Kelowna (8-3-0-1, second B.C. Division) has registered points in each of their past seven games, the lone blemish being a shootout defeat suffered at the hands of the Winterhawks November 5. Minnesota Wild prospect Pavel Novak leads the Rockets in scoring with 18 points (8G-10A), and comes into tonight’s contest riding a five-game point streak. Since being acquired from the Tri-City Americans, goaltender Talyn Boyko has posted a 2-0-0-0 record. The New York Rangers prospect registered a victory in his Kelowna debut November 10 against the first-place Kamloops Blazers.

We'll put our seven-game point streak on the line tonight down in Portland against the @pdxwinterhawks! It's our first trip to the US since 2020. Preview📝 https://t.co/61NgitbqI6

Box Score 📊 https://t.co/rQzA8HLFzn pic.twitter.com/MaLDeOyFyI — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) November 19, 2021

TIPS ON TOP

The Everett Silvertips cross the 49th parallel tonight too, as they pay a visit to the Vancouver Giants (7:30 p.m. PT, Langley Events Centre). An overtime victory in Portland on Tuesday night pushed the Silvertips’ record to 12-0-0-1 to start the season, and Carolina Hurricanes prospect Ronan Seeley’s spectacular individual effort garnered top spot in this week’s WHL Top 10 Plays of the Week. Everett has a penchant for the dramatic, too. Five of their 13 games this season have gone past the 60 minutes of regulation time. The Silvertips also lead the WHL with four shutout wins already this season, with 2022 NHL Draft prospect Braden Holt and running mate Koen MacInnes each boasting a pair of clean sheets.

PICKERING HIS SPOTS

The NHL Central Scouting service released its revised Players to Watch list Thursday, and Swift Current Broncos defenceman Owen Pickering found himself moving up the rankings from a ‘C’ to a ‘B’ rated prospect ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft. Pickering has found his stride in Swift Current. The product of St. Adolphe, Man. leads all Broncos defencemen with three goals, and now joins Seattle’s Kevin Korchinski and Mats Lindgren of Kamloops as ‘B’ rated blueliners on the latest NHL Central Scouting list. Pickering and the Broncos face a challenge this weekend, though, with a pair of home contests against the two leading squads from the East Division. Friday night, Swift Current entertains the CHL-leading Winnipeg ICE and their 17-1-0-0 record (7:00 p.m. CT, Innovation Credit Union i-Plex), before the Saskatoon Blades visit Saturday.