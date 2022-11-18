What We’re Watching – November 18, 2022

No shortage of things to cover in this weekend’s slate of WHL action. Point streaks, winning streaks, and a multi-sport official are all part of What We’re Watching this weekend!

STREAK WATCH

For the second season in a row, Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard has put together a 20-game point streak and Saturday night in Winnipeg (8:05 p.m. CT, Wayne Fleming Arena), the 2023 NHL Draft prospect can match his 21-game run from a year ago. Over his past 20 outings, Bedard has totalled 46 points (19G-27A) and Thursday became the first player since former Tri-City American Brendan Shinnimin to put up 20-game point streaks in back-to-back seasons (Shinnimin accomplished the feat during the 2010-11 and 2011-12 campaigns). On the other side of the coin, the Winnipeg ICE will go after a 15th straight win Saturday; Arizona Coyotes prospect Conor Geekie leads all ICE skaters with an active 10-game point streak.

LEGENDS NIGHT

The Vancouver Giants will be paying tribute to Team Canada’s 1972 squad Friday, when they host their annual Legends Night versus the Kamloops Blazers (7:30 p.m., Langley Events Centre). The Giants will don replica jerseys just like those the Canadians wore during the 1972 Summit Series and what’s more, several players from that Canadian team including Dennis Hull, Peter Mahovlich and Yvan Cournoyer are expected to be on hand.

G-MEN SET FOR ANOTHER WHITE SPOT LEGENDS WEEKEND NOVEMBER 18 Team to wear replicas of Canada's jerseys from 1972 Summit Series. 🔗: https://t.co/EuVZnqQApc pic.twitter.com/qmySqmIRo1 — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) November 9, 2022

OFFICIAL BUSINESS

Sunday’s Grey Cup game between the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have a bit of WHL flavour. WHL Official Troy Semenchuk has been named the Umpire for Sunday’s game, which will mark his 100th CFL contest and first appearance at the Grey Cup. Semenchuk, who hails from Prince Albert, Sask., has served as a WHL linesman since the 2012-13 season.