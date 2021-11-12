What We’re Watching – November 12, 2021

The Edmonton Oil Kings got a boost to their forward corps with the return of St. Louis Blues prospect Jake Neighbours. The 19-year-old could mark his return to the Edmonton lineup Friday night in Regina, as another busy weekend of WHL hockey gets underway.

Here’s a look at some of the storylines we’re watching this weekend.

HEY NEIGHBOURS

He appeared in nine NHL games with the St. Louis Blues this fall, scoring once and adding an assist, and Friday evening Jake Neighbours could well draw back in to the Edmonton Oil Kings lineup as they visit the Regina Pats (7:00 p.m. CT, Brandt Centre). Neighbours, the 26th overall selection in the 2020 NHL Draft, adds yet more star power to an Edmonton lineup that features seven NHL prospects. The product of Airdrie, Alta. led the WHL in plus/minus a season ago with a +29 rating. Speaking of NHL prospects, Vegas Golden Knights draftee Jakub Demek enters tonight’s contest with a five-game goal-scoring streak, which is tied for the longest such streak so far this season in the WHL with Pats forward Cole Dubinsky and Philadelphia Flyers prospect Connor McClennon.

FEAR THE DEER

The Red Deer Rebels enter the weekend sitting tied for first in the Central Division with the Oil Kings (both Clubs have 23 points), and that’s due in part to a power play that is firing on all cylinders to start the season. Forward Ben King scored his league-leading eighth power-play goal of the season this past Tuesday in Moose Jaw, while defenceman Christoffer Sedoff sits tied for the league lead in power-play helpers with 10. While the Peavey Mart Centrium has been home sweet home for the Rebels to start the campaign, Red Deer enters tonight’s contest in Prince Albert (7:00 p.m. CT, Art Hauser Centre) with a 7-3-1 road record.

Bow down to the King. Ben King has his EIGHTH power play marker already this season.@Rebelshockey pic.twitter.com/4CVBmvxsEk — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 10, 2021

JOCKEYING FOR POSITION

Is it too early to talk about the race in the B.C. Division standings? Short answer: no. The Kamloops Blazers sit atop the pack with an 11-2-0-0 record, but three points separate the second-, third- and fourth-place Clubs in the division. The Vancouver Giants (7-3-1-0, 15 points), begin a home-and-home series with the first-place Blazers tonight (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre), while the Kelowna Rockets (6-3-0-1, 13 points) open a two-game series on the road against the Prince George Cougars (6-7-0-0, 12 points) tonight (7:00 p.m. PT, CN Centre). The Rockets meantime have played a league-low 10 games, but come into the weekend series up North having not suffered a regulation loss in their last six outings. Kelowna remains the lone team to have beaten Kamloops this season, having done so twice at Prospera Place.