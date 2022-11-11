What We’re Watching – November 11, 2022

Today, Canadians commemorate Remembrance Day, while south of the 49th parallel, Americans observe Veterans Day.

Many WHL Clubs have, or are commemorating our veterans this weekend. We take note of that and more in the latest edition of What We’re Watching:

WE REMEMBER

Friday’s seven-game Remembrance Day slate includes a matinee in Brandon between the host Wheat Kings and visiting Red Deer Rebels (2:30 p.m. CT, Westoba Place), but this evening in Prince Albert, the Raiders will wear commemorative Remembrance Day uniforms when they host the Edmonton Oil Kings (7:00 p.m. CT, Art Hauser Centre). The uniforms were designed by WHL Alumni Taylor Vause and feature a trio of crests paying tribute to the Canadian Army, the Royal Canadian Navy and the Royal Canadian Air Force, with some members of the team wearing uniforms specific to the branches of the Canadian Military with whom their families served. Proceeds from the game worn jersey and puck auction will benefit the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 2 in Prince Albert.

While displaying the Royal Canadian Navy jersey featuring the HMCS Saskatchewan, Evan Herman will be wearing the Canadian Army jersey featuring the Sherman Tank. He will be playing in honour and memory of his great-grandfather Joseph Ernest Patendeau.https://t.co/yeHCNNNXH8 pic.twitter.com/GwubYUNQz4 — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) November 8, 2022

SKILLS AND THRILLS

The front-running Winnipeg ICE will strut their stuff for their fans Sunday with a brand-new ICE Skills Competition. The event begins at 5:00 p.m. at the Southdale Community Centre in Winnipeg and is free to attend, although fans are asked to confirm their attendance on the ICE website. Following the skills contest, the team will invite fans onto the ice for an hour of skating and meet-and-greets.

We want YOU to come watch our Skills Competition at Southdale Community Centre THIS Sunday! 🧊 CONFIRM YOUR ATTENDANCE ➡️ https://t.co/1mfF90Mvel pic.twitter.com/a2xpvxpA1I — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) November 9, 2022

TSN SUBSCRIBERS TAKE NOTE

TSN subscribers will be able to watch Friday’s contest between the Moose Jaw Warriors and Medicine Hat Tigers for free at TSN.ca (7:00 p.m. MT, Co-op Place). It’s the first of a home-and-home set, with Moose Jaw recently becoming the latest Eastern Conference Club to reach the 10-win mark. The Warriors won all four meetings in 2021-22, with two of the contests requiring overtime.