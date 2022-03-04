What We’re Watching – March 4, 2022

The first weekend of March brings along with it plenty of promise as the race toward the 2022 WHL Playoffs intensifies. Here’s a look at What We’re Watching this weekend:

‘X’ MARKS THE SPOT

As many as four WHL Clubs could secure their spots in the 2022 WHL Playoffs this weekend, including the Edmonton Oil Kings, who can become the first Eastern Conference side to book their post-season tickets Friday. Edmonton will clinch a playoff berth with a single point tonight versus the Calgary Hitmen (7:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place). Out West, the Seattle Thunderbirds and Kelowna Rockets can all clinch playoff spots Friday with wins and help on the out-of-town scoreboard. The Winnipeg ICE are inching closer to the franchise’s first post-season berth in seven years, too, with a “magic number” of eight required points entering play Friday. The ICE could clinch with two road wins this weekend and a pair of regulation losses by their East Division rivals from Regina.

The best there is, the best there was, the best there will ever be. Saturday, March 5th. Be there. 🎟 https://t.co/OeBc5M0bhv@BretHart pic.twitter.com/isa99R8Uua — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) March 2, 2022

THE BEST THERE EVER WILL BE

Saturday afternoon, the Calgary Hitmen will host their second annual Bret “The Hitman” Hart Game in partnership with the Prostate Cancer Centre of Calgary when they play host to the Edmonton Oil Kings (2:00 p.m. MT, Scotiabank Saddledome). The Hitmen will wear special Bret Hart-themed uniforms, and fans are invited to dress up as their favourite wrestler. Following the game, the Saddledome will transform into a wrestling arena, with Battle In The Dome II featuring performers from the Prairie Wrestling Alliance.

He led the League with 26 points in February, including 10 multi-point games. Connor Bedard of the @WHLPats is the @CanadianJerky WHL Player of the Month! 📰 | https://t.co/rcSUxGuMPP pic.twitter.com/Rw8TMI55Jd — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 1, 2022

BEDARD WATCH

The Regina Pats are home for two games this week beginning Friday versus WHL scoring leader Arshdeep Bains and the Red Deer Rebels (7:00 p.m. CT, Brandt Centre), with reigning McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month Connor Bedard riding a 13-game point streak. Bedard’s run has seen him collect 28 points during that span, and the 16-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C. has rocketed up to eighth place in the WHL scoring race. Fellow 16-year-old Tanner Howe also has points in 10 straight games for Regina. The Pats come into the weekend in search of valuable points, too, sitting four points shy of the final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.