What We’re Watching – March 25, 2022

The playoff chase is in full swing as we prepare to wind down the month of March. But we’re looking at more than just the post-season push in this week’s edition of What We’re Watching.

PRAIRIE PLAYOFFS

A pair of Saskatchewan Clubs can clinch their spots in the 2022 WHL Playoffs this weekend ahead of what potentially could stand as a first-round post-season matchup. The Moose Jaw Warriors will clinch Friday with a loss by either Prince Albert or Regina, while the Saskatoon Blades can punch their ticket with a regulation win over the Pats Friday evening (7:00 p.m. MT, SaskTel Centre). Moose Jaw, who hosts the Blades Saturday (7:00 p.m. MT, Mosaic Place), currently hold the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, three points ahead of Saskatoon.

B.C. BATTLE

A big, big weekend in the B.C. Division gets underway on Vancouver Island Friday night, as the Victoria Royals play host to the Prince George Cougars in the first of a two-game set (8:05 p.m. MT, Save-On Foods Memorial Centre). The Royals have won four straight games, and have given themselves a bit of breathing room as the #7 seed in the Western Conference standings, while the Cougars begin the weekend holding the eighth and final playoff spot in the Conference (if the season were to end today, Prince George would host Spokane in a tie-breaker). The Cougars have won eight of the 11 meetings between the two sides this season, thanks in part to the play of forward Koehn Ziemmer, who has tallied 12 of his 28 goals this season against the Royals. Victoria captain Tarun Fizer, meantime, has recorded seven points in the last four meetings between the two sides. Fizer’s 17 points in the month of March are the most of any B.C. Division skater.

Today, the Hitmen & @Siksika_Nation held a press conference on the details of our upcoming Every Child Matters Hockey game. It was then followed by a traditional Blackfoot naming ceremony for Hitmen Vice President Mike Moore. More on the special day 📎 https://t.co/dUJFjoAsOG pic.twitter.com/eKG1RyXvod — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) March 16, 2022

EVERY CHILD MATTERS

The Calgary Hitmen and Siksika Health Services are set to host their second annual Every Child Matters game this coming Sunday, when the Hitmen play host to the Swift Current Broncos (2:00 p.m. MT, Scotiabank Saddledome). The game will be broadcast in Blackfoot on CJWE Windspeaker Radio. On the concourse, various partners will be present teaching Blackfoot culture and traditional Blackfoot cuisine will be available for purchase. In game presentation will include traditional dance as well as special video content. The game is being presented in partnership with the Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary, Okaki and the Blackfoot Confederacy. Together, the partners are working to address stereotypes and racism by advancing inclusion in our communities through the promotion of Indigenous culture, language and history, and promote healthy lifestyles for all youth by highlighting the benefits of participation in sport and physical literacy. The Every Child Matters game is an opportunity for those in attendance to acquire greater exposure, education, and understanding of the impact residential schools and form a path towards truth and reconciliation.