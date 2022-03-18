What We’re Watching – March 18, 2022

One month remains in the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season, and a busy weekend awaits us with 20 total games on the docket. Here’s a look at What We’re Watching this weekend as the chase for the 2022 WHL Playoffs intensifies!

WARRIORS CAN CLINCH

The Moose Jaw Warriors were part of the WHL Playoffs party the last time a post-season was conducted three years ago, and their run of playoff appearances can be extended to five this weekend with a win, and some help from a division rival. The Warriors have a magic number of four required points entering the weekend. As is stands, Moose Jaw can secure its post-season spot as early as Saturday with a win against the Regina Pats (7:00 p.m. MT, Mosaic Place) and a Prince Albert Raiders regulation loss.

Did you have fun last weekend?🔥

Let’s do it again Saturday night!

🎟: https://t.co/U7SYO99nC2 pic.twitter.com/qZvqk4Gy2F — Kamloops Blazers (@blazerhockey) March 17, 2022

INTERIOR HEAT

For the second consecutive weekend, the Kamloops Blazers and Kelowna Rockets meet in a home-and-home affair beginning Friday in the Okanagan (7:05 p.m. PT, Prospera Place). The most heated rivalry in the B.C. Division opens two more chapters with the Rockets having won seven of the 10 prior meetings this season, although the last three games have gone the way of the first-place Blazers. Daylan Kuefler of Kamloops leads all scorers in the season series with 12 points (7G-5A), while Chicago Blackhawks prospect Colton Dach has excelled for Kelowna against the Blazers, scoring eight times in eight games against Kamloops this season.

Tonight is for Ry Guy. Ahead of World Down Syndrome Day on Monday, March 21st, us and @Rebelshockey will be wearing mismatched socks this weekend and we encourage fans to do the same. Tickets for the game are available now – https://t.co/fdJ6oBF4bl! #YQL | @heroshockey pic.twitter.com/2ZvPuWc4ku — Lethbridge Hurricanes (@WHLHurricanes) March 18, 2022

ROCK YOUR HOCKEY SOCKS

Your favourite WHL Club may sport a different look below the waist this weekend in advance of World Down Syndrome Day Monday, March 21. Over the course of this weekend, Clubs have been invited to participate in #RockYourHKYSocks 2022 by wearing mismatched socks during their games. 12 of the 22 Clubs took part in the initiative in 2021. Rock Your Socks Day is a campaign designed to create conversation about diversity, uniqueness, inclusion and acceptance.