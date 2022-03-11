What We’re Watching – March 11, 2022

A busy weekend beckons with full 11-game slates both Friday and Saturday night. One WHL Club has a chance to put a playoff ‘X’ next to their name in the standings, while a lengthy winning streak, and a long-standing WHL record come into focus in this week’s edition of What We’re Watching.

CENTRAL ALBERTA CLINCHERS

The Red Deer Rebels can become the eighth WHL Club to secure their 2022 post-season future this weekend. Steve Konowalchuk’s crew begins a home-and-home set against the Medicine Hat Tigers Friday (7:00 p.m. MT, Peavey Mart Centrium) with a playoff Magic Number of three, meaning the Rebels could clinch a playoff spot as early as tonight with a win and some help on the out-of-town scoreboard. Red Deer has enjoyed a resurgence under Konowalchuk this season; they start the weekend 20 games over .500 and boast the WHL goals leader in Ben King as well as the WHL assists leader in Arshdeep Bains.

The @Rebelshockey magic number stands at 3, meaning a #WHL playoff spot will be clinched Friday if either of the following occur: – RD win vs. MH + any PA loss vs. SAS, or a Regina regulation loss vs. LET – RD OT/SO loss vs. MH + PA regulation loss vs. SAS + any CGY loss at MJ — TROY GILLARD (@Troy_Gillard) March 10, 2022

THAT WINNING FEELING

The Edmonton Oil Kings head to Swift Current for a pair of weekend tilts with the Broncos beginning Friday (7:00 p.m. CT, Innovation Credit Union i-Plex) riding a franchise-record 12-game winning streak, a run which also stands as the longest winning streak in the WHL this season. The Eastern Conference leaders have been impressive over that span, winning each of the dozen games in their run by two or more goals, outscoring their opponents 71-25. Six Edmonton players are averaging more than a point per game since the streak began February 5, a group led by Florida Panthers prospect Justin Sourdif, who has tallied 21 points (9G-12A) over the last month and six days.

Maier stamp of approval ✅ pic.twitter.com/nQ3iT9esWs — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) March 11, 2022

BOBBLE BOBBLE

Saskatoon Blades goaltender Nolan Maier gets his own bobblehead, and Blades fans have a chance to get theirs too when Saskatoon hosts the Prince Albert Raiders Saturday (7:00 p.m. CT, SaskTel Centre). The first 1,000 fans through the doors will get a bright yellow bobble, timed eloquently as the Blades netminder closes in on a WHL record. Maier enters the weekend sitting on 116 career wins, four shy of tying the all-time mark of 120 shared by Corey Hirsch and Tyson Sexsmith.