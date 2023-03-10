What We’re Watching – March 10, 2023

Just three weekends of regular season action remain in the 2022-23 WHL season, with playoff race intensity in the Eastern and Western Conference ramping up as each evening passes.

Here’s What We’re Watching this weekend!

FOREVER THE HITMAN

The Calgary Hitmen will honour their namesake Saturday when they play host to the Red Deer Rebels (2:00 p.m. MT, Scotiabank Saddledome). Bret “Hitman” Hart will be honoured as the newest honouree in the Club’s Forever A Hitmen program, joining the likes of Andrew Ladd, Ryan Getzlaf and Kelly Kisio. What’s more, the Hitmen will wear special Bret Hart-themed uniforms with plenty of wrestling-focused activities set to take place during the afternoon affair.

Our Annual Bret "Hitman" Hart game presented by Vallen is coming up quick! Join us when we honour our namesake in a special Forever A Hitmen ceremony prior to puck drop. Get your tickets now 🎟️ https://t.co/2ZK4qOdQhx pic.twitter.com/S4rNuv8DEU — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) February 28, 2023

STANK BOBBLE

Kamloops captain Logan Stankoven will be front and centre Saturday night when the Blazers play host to the Vancouver Giants (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre). The first 4,000 fans attending Saturday’s contest will receive a Logan Stankoven Bobblehead, while following the game the team will host an autograph session for fans.

Logan Stankoven Bobblehead Night Incoming! 🔥 Available to the first 4000 Fans this Saturday at the Sandman! #whl #blazernation pic.twitter.com/uNsmgusIrr — Kamloops Blazers (@blazerhockey) March 9, 2023

CLINCH WATCH

Entering Friday’s action, 10 of the 16 available places in the WHL Playoffs have been spoken for, with as many as three more teams able to book their post-season plans this weekend. The Moose Jaw Warriors require only one point to confirm their post-season place, while the Kelowna Rockets (five points) and Lethbridge Hurricanes (six points) are both knocking on the door. The Winnipeg ICE also have a magic number of five required points to clinch both the East Division and the top seed in the Eastern Conference.