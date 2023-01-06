MENU
WHL Behind The Scenes - 2023 Road to Nashville
January 6, 2023

What We’re Watching – January 6, 2023

Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl
Jay Wallace

The first full weekend of 2023 is upon us, and as Canadian junior hockey fans bask in the glow of a gold medal-winning World Juniors squad, we present a full slate of WHL action over the next three days.

Here’s What We’re Watching this weekend!

BIRDS FLY EAST
Fans in the East Division will get a glimpse at the top two Clubs from the U.S. Division beginning Friday, as both the Seattle Thunderbirds and Portland Winterhawks head East on six-game swings. Seattle, who leads the Western Conference with 27 wins and 56 points and boast the reigning WHL Goaltender of the Month in 2023 NHL Draft prospect Scott Ratzlaff, open up their trip Friday versus the Regina Pats (7:00 p.m. CT, Brandt Centre). Portland, meanwhile, sit just one point back of Seattle in the U.S. Division with a 26-4-2-1 record; their East Division journey begins Friday with a date against the Brandon Wheat Kings (7:00 p.m. CT, Westoba Place).

JERSEY WATCH
The WHL’s RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network series continues on two fronts Saturday, with both the Medicine Hat Tigers and Moose Jaw Warriors set to don special uniforms this weekend. In Medicine Hat, the Tigers will sport Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles silks when they host the Swift Current Broncos (7:00 p.m. MT, Co-op Place), while in Moose Jaw, the Warriors will wear SpongeBob SquarePants theme jerseys for their Saturday showdown with the Seattle Thunderbirds (7:00 p.m. CT, Moose Jaw Events Centre).

BRADEN’S WORLD
New Victoria Royals netminder Braden Holt has made a real impression since arriving in the B.C. capital via trade from the Everett Silvertips. The 19-year-old Montanan returns south of the 49th parallel this weekend as the Royals visit Spokane Friday and Tri-City Saturday. Since joining his new team, Holt holds a 2-0-0-1 record, 1.62 goals-against average, .950 save percentage and one shutout, while his Victoria Club has moved to within five points of the eighth and final playoff berth in the Western Conference.

More News
5:05
Canada West WHL Top Performer Interview - Brett Davis
1 hour ago
WHL Radio Show - January 6, 2023
2 hours ago
Eleven WHL players win gold with Canada at 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship
14 hours ago
1:44
WHL announces WHL Behind The Scenes: 2023 – Road To Nashville
20 hours ago
Cougars, Rebels exchange forwards Thursday
22 hours ago
Hurricanes acquire forward Swetlikoff from Chiefs
23 hours ago