What We’re Watching – January 6, 2023

The first full weekend of 2023 is upon us, and as Canadian junior hockey fans bask in the glow of a gold medal-winning World Juniors squad, we present a full slate of WHL action over the next three days.

Here’s What We’re Watching this weekend!

BIRDS FLY EAST

Fans in the East Division will get a glimpse at the top two Clubs from the U.S. Division beginning Friday, as both the Seattle Thunderbirds and Portland Winterhawks head East on six-game swings. Seattle, who leads the Western Conference with 27 wins and 56 points and boast the reigning WHL Goaltender of the Month in 2023 NHL Draft prospect Scott Ratzlaff, open up their trip Friday versus the Regina Pats (7:00 p.m. CT, Brandt Centre). Portland, meanwhile, sit just one point back of Seattle in the U.S. Division with a 26-4-2-1 record; their East Division journey begins Friday with a date against the Brandon Wheat Kings (7:00 p.m. CT, Westoba Place).

The future of goalie travel has arrived 💨 pic.twitter.com/QG8a3sj3V7 — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) January 5, 2023

JERSEY WATCH

The WHL’s RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network series continues on two fronts Saturday, with both the Medicine Hat Tigers and Moose Jaw Warriors set to don special uniforms this weekend. In Medicine Hat, the Tigers will sport Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles silks when they host the Swift Current Broncos (7:00 p.m. MT, Co-op Place), while in Moose Jaw, the Warriors will wear SpongeBob SquarePants theme jerseys for their Saturday showdown with the Seattle Thunderbirds (7:00 p.m. CT, Moose Jaw Events Centre).

We’re just a few days away from turning the Hangar into the Krusty Krab! Our @REMAXca Presents: Nickelodeon Night in support of the Children’s Miracle Network goes this Saturday! 🎟️ | https://t.co/A6SFGj3H0t#TakeFlightMJ | @PattisonKids pic.twitter.com/KQYfTXnsrl — Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) January 5, 2023

BRADEN’S WORLD

New Victoria Royals netminder Braden Holt has made a real impression since arriving in the B.C. capital via trade from the Everett Silvertips. The 19-year-old Montanan returns south of the 49th parallel this weekend as the Royals visit Spokane Friday and Tri-City Saturday. Since joining his new team, Holt holds a 2-0-0-1 record, 1.62 goals-against average, .950 save percentage and one shutout, while his Victoria Club has moved to within five points of the eighth and final playoff berth in the Western Conference.