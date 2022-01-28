What We’re Watching – January 28, 2022

All of a sudden, it’s almost February! 26 games are on the docket this weekend, including our final Teddy Bear Toss of the 2021-22 season, and a reunion between a pack of Cougars and their former net detective. Here’s a look at What We’re Watching!

NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT

Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats are featured on TSN Friday when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings (7:00 p.m. CT, Brandt Centre, TSN 4/5). Bedard has electrified the WHL of late, scoring a total of 21 points (10G-11A) over an eight-game point streak. That run of success includes a four-goal game January 1, as the Pats continue to stay right in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff chase. The Wheat Kings are trending upward as well, holding a 9-2-2-1 record since December 3 thanks in part to Ottawa Senators prospect Ridly Greig, who has four multi-point outings during that span.

Pride Night has arrived! 🏳️‍🌈 GAME PREVIEW & INFO ⤵️ — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) January 28, 2022

HELLO, OLD FRIEND

The Prince George Cougars open a six-game U.S. Division road trip tonight on Pride Night in Portland (7:00 p.m. PT, Veterans Memorial Coliseum), where it’s entirely possible that they will face former teammate Taylor Gauthier for the first time since a trade last month. Gauthier, a former 10th overall pick by Prince George in the WHL Draft, appeared in 166 regular season games for the Cougars over five seasons. He sits tied for the lead among WHL netminders in save percentage (.927), and no WHL puck-stopper has recorded more than the five wins accrued by Gauthier during the month of January. By the way, Gauthier is slated to return to Prince George for the first time as a Winterhawk February 25 and 26.

What sounds better…

~2 days to go

~48 hours until

~Just day after tomorrow Any way, Teddy Bear Toss is Saturday night!!

Hope you have your 🎫 https://t.co/ACLYagSXaU pic.twitter.com/GZNbflkMa3 — Seattle Thunderbirds (@SeattleTbirds) January 28, 2022

FUR WILL FLY

The final Teddy Bear Toss of the 2021-22 season lands in Seattle Saturday, with a tantalizing matchup on offer between the host Thunderbirds and Portland Winterhawks (6:05 p.m. PT, Accesso Showare Center). The two sides are separated by only one point in the U.S. Division standings, with Portland holding an edge in the battle for second place in the Division. The Winterhawks have won the last three meetings between the two I-5 rivals too, including a 4-3 overtime victory January 14 that saw the aforementioned Gauthier turn aside 48 shots. Seattle’s Thomas Milic, meantime, holds a .930 save percentage in six outings versus Portland this season. Proceeds from Saturday’s Teddy Bear Toss will benefit the Forgotten Children’s Fund.